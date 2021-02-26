Gwyneth Paltrow Talks About Weight Gain & Weight Loss During Quarantine

Sadly, body image continues to be a main stressor in Hollywood.

Take Gwyneth Paltrow‘s appearance on The Art of Being Well with Dr. Will Cole, for example. The Shakespeare in Love star guested on the podcast on Thursday, February 25, and she had a LOT to say about her weight in connection to COVID and what’s known as perimenopause (the stage a woman hits in her late forties right before she reaches menopause).

The 48-year-old said she’s gained weight during quarantine — supposedly a ton of weight — and that she’s struggling to shed the pounds now because of her age as well as contracting COVID earlier in the year.

Elaborating, the GOOP founder shared:

“I’ve noticed over the past couple of years that my metabolism is slowed down. I know a lot of that is perimenopause. I’m 48 years old, and I know that women tend to lose up to 30 per cent of their metabolic speed once we enter this phase of life, et cetera. So I know some of it is that. I think maybe some of it is because I got COVID. My physician in New York was saying that that was affecting a lot of his patients’ metabolisms as well.”

Ugh, yeah, and we DO know it gets harder to lose weight as we age. Trust us, we get it! You all know we’ve been there and back.

Now, we didn’t hear specifics about how much weight she has gained, but recent pics on Instagram wouldn’t have led us to think anything about it. See, here’s a post to check out for yourselves (below):

We’re assuming this post from February 20 includes a recent pic. And, if so, GIRL YOU LOOK GREAT!

It genuinely hurts us to hear that the Academy Award-winning actress feels so down about her shape right now — and it says so much about the way the media STILL perceives body image.

We’re also hearing Paltrow recently lost 11 pounds on Dr. Cole’s Intuitive Fasting program, and the actress described it on her IG as:

“Will’s clear, but flexible, four-week plan combines intuitive eating with intermittent fasting and Ketotarian foods. It’s designed to optimize our well-being and set us up to feel our best for all the other weeks to come.”

Hmmmm. Whatever works for her! Though many people commented on this post, essentially questioning the health of it all. One user even wrote:

“that’s funny my doctor calls this something different”

On the podcast, Gwyneth went on to say:

“What I really noticed was the snap back that I used to have — you know, if I gained some weight and I wasn’t happy, I could quickly eat really well for a couple of days, exercise a lot, and it would all be gone. And that was not happening over the past year.”

Well, here’s what we think about that: aging is a natural part of the growing process. And there’s something magnificent about a person who embraces their curves. We truly hope she finds love for her body again. We hope everyone does!

How do U feel about Paltrow’s statements, Perezcious readers? Should she be more considerate of those who face discrimination for larger sizes every day, or is everyone allowed to feel their own circumstances as they are and speak freely on them?

