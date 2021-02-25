Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Are 'Rebuilding Their Friendship' Amid Her Relationship With Harry Styles

Has the tension finally begun to ease in this Hollywood love triangle?

If you’re like us, you’ve been following the drama amongst Olivia Wilde, her former fiancé Jason Sudeikis, and her new man Harry Styles closely. Sources close to both co-parents have been duking it out in the press as to the timeline of their breakup, and whether Harry was the “other man” in the relationship. Jason was said to be heartbroken and wanted to reunite his family, so there were definitely some hurt feelings going around.

Related: Olivia Posts SO MUCH LOVE For Harry After Moving In On Valentine’s Day!

Now, it seems like there may finally be a light at the end of the tunnel, with hope for a more amicable outcome. A source told E! News that while Olivia is “so happy” dating the Treat People With Kindness singer, the Booksmart director is glad she and her ex are “in a good place, too.”

The insider added:

“Jason was initially really hurt about Harry and Olivia’s relationship, but now that he’s doing his own thing, things between him and Olivia have gotten better. They’re rebuilding their friendship again and co-parenting together.”

Could the SNL alum’s “own thing” be a relationship with his Horrible Bosses 2 co-star Keeley Hazell? Last we heard, Jason wasn’t “ready” for romance, but maybe hanging out with the model could be warming him up to the possibility. (Don’t forget, he did reportedly name a character on Ted Lasso after her — and eventually cast her in the show — so there’s gotta be some feelings there!)

In any case, we’re glad the actress is in a better place with her ex, because they’re all about to be one big happy family across the pond. After the House alum joined the former boybander in a trip to the UK, an insider told The Sun:

“They clearly don’t want to be apart for long, because Olivia has decided to come to ­London and is going to be staying with him. Obviously things are still early days — they’ve only been properly dating since last November, but things have been moving fast since they went public together at his manager’s ­wedding.”

The source continued:

“The latest move may also mean they all end up seeing each other, as Jason is in London filming his Apple TV sitcom Ted Lasso and ­currently has his kids by Olivia staying with him, so no doubt there is going to be some crossover among them.”

Related: Kim K & Kanye West ‘Have A Different Vision’ Of How Their Kids Should Be Raised

They concluded:

“It’s certainly going to be interesting given the way things have been so far — but nothing is getting in the way for Olivia and Harry just now.”

Well, if Jason wasn’t good with this new relationship, he better get good quick, because he’s going to be up close and personal with it! We really do with all of them the best, especially since there’s two young children involved. Good luck, guys!

[Image via Brian To/WENN & Harry Styles/YouTube]