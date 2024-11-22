Gwyneth Paltrow Lit Her Mom Group Chat 'On Fire' With Those Viral Pics Kissing Her Daughter's Biggest Crush Timothée Chalamet!

Just like so many, Gwyneth Paltrow’s mom friends freaked out over those steamy pictures with Timothée Chalamet!

If you don’t know, the two stars worked together on the upcoming Josh Safdie-directed film Marty Supreme — and they even share a smooch at one point! However, instead of waiting until it comes out in theaters (or streaming), fans got a peek at the hot and heavy moment early thanks to the paparazzi!

In the pictures, Timothée pushed Gwyneth against a wall while planting a kiss on her lips!! Ch-ch-check it out below:

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘mom group texts’ were ‘on fire’ after Timothée Chalamet kissing pics went viral https://t.co/0vl4l8l4Pz pic.twitter.com/0qYpPfxJrd — Page Six (@PageSix) November 22, 2024

OMG!!! Naturally, fans lost it online over kiss – and so did Gwyneth’s pals over text!

During an appearance on The Tonight Show on Thursday, Jimmy Fallon brought up the viral photos. And that led the Goop founder to say:

“Yeah, that was bad. It’s just like, you’re trying to have this scene and you know it’s a private moment, and then there are paparazzi.”

When asked how her friends and family reacted to the snapshots, she revealed the moms in her group chat got VERY excited:

“It was like, all my mom group texts were like, ‘Oh my God!’ They were on fire. It was pretty funny.”

We guess her pals will be watching this film the second it comes out! LOLz! As for her daughter, well, that’s a bit more complicated…

See, it turns out Apple Martin has a HUGE crush on Timmy! Gwyn told Jimmy she was pretty much retired from acting in movies, but this project came up, and that sort of changed things. And “when Apple found out that Timothée Chalamet was in it… that sealed the deal.”

A source told DailyMail.com Apple was an even bigger factor than she’s implying:

“Gwyneth signed on to co-star with Timothee in Marty Supreme thanks to her daughter, who has had a crush on the Dune star for years.”

They explained:

“As soon as Gwyneth told Apple that Timothee is not only a producer but also the lead actor, she pleaded with her mom to accept. After reading it and loving it, despite having no major wish to act right now, she was convinced by Apple, who intends to be on set as much as possible.”

Ha! But how did she feel about Mom making out with her crush? We can’t help but wonder if it ruined the whole thing for her!

Watch the rest of Gwyneth’s Tonight Show interview (below):

