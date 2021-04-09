Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Son Moses Martin’s 15th Birthday With Rare Photos!

Happy birthday, Moses Martin!

Gwyneth Paltrow was in full party mode on Thursday to celebrate the birthday of her 15-year-old son, whom she shares with ex Chris Martin. The proud momma took to her Instagram to upload some never-before-seen pics of the “dreamiest, sweetest, most brilliant guy ever.”

The Goop founder got a little punny with her caption dedicated to the teen, writing:

“Holy Moses I can’t believe you are 15 today. You are the dreamiest, sweetest, most brilliant guy ever. I love you so much, you can’t fathom it. Happy birthday you little shredder ”

Ch-ch-check out the skater boy (below)!!

And here he is just one year ago — time flies!!

Hope it was a fantastic day of COVID-safe celebrating!!

[Image via Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram]