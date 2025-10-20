Hailey Bieber's HAWT Gala Look Was Gorgeous -- But Actually Hilariously Awkward!

Chic, classy — but not one bit convenient!

Hailey Bieber WOWED at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala this weekend. She was wearing a brown Schiaparelli gown with some groovy, wood-like detailing and a high slit. The middle of the strapless gown featured a nude-colored structured corset, and the top of the slit featured some flashy diamond details. She paired the incredible dress with some nude heels.

See for yourself (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

Beautiful!

But the outfit had its drawbacks… It may have looked great on the carpet, but as for the rest of the Gala? Not so convenient! Because she literally couldn’t sit down!

Hilariously, the tight bodice of the dress made it impossible for her to relax. She ended up having to lean on one side and awkwardly balance herself in her seat. Oh no!

Ha! Poor Hailey! Beauty is pain, right? Or, in this case, an uncomfortable seating arrangement. Hey, at least she’s making even that look good!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

