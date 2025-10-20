Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Debuts Fake Face Tattoos, Piercings, And MORE With New Look! Hailey Bieber's HAWT Gala Look Was Gorgeous -- But Actually Hilariously Awkward! Emma Roberts Called 'Unhinged' For Getting Her Doll's Clothes Dry Cleaned! Kim Kardashian’s Latest Fashion Stunt Is Freaking Fans Out! Selena Gomez Hits Back At Hailey Bieber's Latest Shady Comments! Eminem Secretly Dating Someone He's Worked With For Years: REPORT Did Hailey Bieber Just SHADE Selena Gomez When Speaking On 'Competition'??? Taylor Swift Fans Blast TikToker Who Admitted Wild Tay Necklace Accusations Would 'Pay Her Rent' Britney Spears' Shaved Head Explained? Kevin Federline Recalls 'Bizarre' Behavior Leading Up To Shocking Moment! Bella Hadid Recovers From Hospital Stay To Join Sis Gigi, Emily Ratajkowski, And MORE At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show! Kim Kardashian Says She's Designing A Wedding Dress For Her NEXT Marriage... HUH?! Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Criticism Over 12-Year-Old Daughter North West’s Style!

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Bieber's HAWT Gala Look Was Gorgeous -- But Actually Hilariously Awkward!

Hailey Bieber Academy Gala Red Carpet Gown Awkward Could Not Sit

Chic, classy — but not one bit convenient!

Hailey Bieber WOWED at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala this weekend. She was wearing a brown Schiaparelli gown with some groovy, wood-like detailing and a high slit. The middle of the strapless gown featured a nude-colored structured corset, and the top of the slit featured some flashy diamond details. She paired the incredible dress with some nude heels.

See for yourself (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

Beautiful!

But the outfit had its drawbacks… It may have looked great on the carpet, but as for the rest of the Gala? Not so convenient! Because she literally couldn’t sit down!

Related: Selena Gomez Hits Back At Hailey’s Latest Shady Comments!

Hilariously, the tight bodice of the dress made it impossible for her to relax. She ended up having to lean on one side and awkwardly balance herself in her seat. Oh no!

Hailey Bieber sitting sideways academy museum gala
(c) Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Ha! Poor Hailey! Beauty is pain, right? Or, in this case, an uncomfortable seating arrangement. Hey, at least she’s making even that look good!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Hailey Bieber/Instagram.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 20, 2025 16:25pm PDT

Share This