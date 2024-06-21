Pregnancy Style! Hailey Bieber Shows Off Baby Bump In Sexy Bikini Bottoms! 

Hailey Bieber is putting her baby bump on display!

In a new Instagram carousel out on Thursday, the Rhode founder promoted her new blush (out now) by sharing some GORG photoshoot pics of herself wearing a strapless bandana crop top. That stellar top was patterned with blue flowers and a pair of floral bikini bottoms. She also wore a miniature rose barrette from Emi Jay, silver hoop earrings, and she showed off a red manicure. So sexy!

Ch-ch-check it out!

Hawt!

Fans couldn’t stop gushing about her pregnancy glow in the comment section, writing:

“Ur pregnancy literally made u glow more than before ” “mother is mothering” “that glow!!!!” “A perfect beautiful mommy ” “stunning. gorgeous. hot.”

There really is nothing like that pregnancy glow! And she really is rocking this first time pregnancy! As Perezcious readers know, the model and her husband Justin Bieber announced they’re expecting their first child together in May. Fans are now convinced it’s a girl who could be arriving as soon as this summer! So exciting! Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

