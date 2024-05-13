Fans Think They've Figured Out The Gender Of Hailey & Justin Bieber's Baby From THESE Clues!

Have fans figured out the gender of Hailey and Justin Bieber’s baby??

Ever since the lovebirds announced the exciting news of their pregnancy last week, netizens haven’t been able to get enough Bieber baby content. So that of course means they’ve been scouring the pair’s social media pages for any clues for the big unknowns — like the baby’s gender! After all, if she really is over six months along as has been reported, they would know already, right? Well, some eagle-eyed Reddit users think they’ve nailed it already!

In a thread posted over the weekend, one curious fan entered into the record as evidence a recent mirror selfie Hailey posted that could offer a major giveaway. In the pic, which the Rhode Beauty founder snapped shortly after waking up, she wrote “good morning this morning.” But more innerestingly, she decorated it with a pink bow emoji!

Pink, eh? So is she hinting they’re having a GIRL??

The Redditor seems to think so, writing, “So far all of the signs are pointing to her being pregnant with a GIRL,” before adding more pics with potential hints. One featured a shot of the 27-year-old from back in December carrying around a PINK pacifier! Huh.

Given, Hailey did say at the time the reason was because it was in the pocket of the jacket sent by her friend Kelia Moniz, who DOES have a daughter. Not to mention the fact that would have been before the baby’s sex was even detectable, so… Gotta call BS on this one. But the clues don’t end there…

Justin’s 16-year-old half-sister Jazmyn shared her congratulations for the pair’s news on their pregnancy announcement on Instagram by commenting a red heart… followed by two pink hearts.

Inneresting!

Finally, the Baby singer, himself, shared a carousel of pics late last month, and everyone was focusing on the crying selfie. But the set of pics concluded with a shot of the sky — which notably had pink-hued clouds. Scroll through (below):

Could that be pink smoke? Like the type you’d get in a gender reveal party?!

What do YOU think, Perezcious investigators?? Are Hailey and Justin having a girl?! Or are fans just really stretching themselves thin here? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Hailey Bieber/Instagram]