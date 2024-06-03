Hailey Bieber Hints At Due Date!

Hailey and Justin Bieber’s baby may arrive sooner than you expect!

On Monday, the Rhode Beauty founder took to Instagram to repost images from her latest campaign with Saint Laurent. In one photo, she leaned against a brick wall in a tan jumpsuit, matching belt, and black purse. In the second, the 27-year-old posed with YSL sunglasses and shiny earrings in a close up. She captioned the post:

“@ysl summer 24 shot by @graysorrenti @anthonyvaccarello “

Related: Jason Sudeikis Asks Travis When He Plans To Marry Taylor! See His Response!

Hailey also shared the pic on her Story and gave a surprising fact — despite her slim figure, she was actually already almost halfway through her pregnancy in the pics! She wrote:

“Shot this 4 months preggy with my little bean in my belly”

Awww!

While the exact month she shot the campaign isn’t exactly clear, that implies she’s now in the latter half of her pregnancy! And given the way she’s popped, it wouldn’t be a stretch to believe she’s more than six — maybe seven or even eight months along!

So maybe the YSL campaign won’t be the ONLY thing coming in summer ’24??

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? When do YOU think baby Bieber will arrive? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Hailey & Justin Bieber/Instagram]