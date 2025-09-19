Hailey Bieber's Dad Is Just So Happy She Isn't On OnlyFans!

Stephen Baldwin “never” talks about his daughter in public. And this conversation is a really good example of why, we guess!

The Bio-Dome star dropped by Tori Spelling‘s misSPELLING podcast this week and ended up bringing up Hailey Bieber in a rare moment after her hints at their private rift. Several months ago Hailey said she was no longer very close to her family. But Dad is clearly still thinking about her all the time…

It started with him congratulating Tori on her own recent success. And speaking of success? Like a true proud dad, he turned the convo unprompted to his kiddo, saying:

“Look at my daughter. I never talk about her, but my daughter has done the impossible, relatively. But in this day and age, in the last 10 years, it’s not impossible. It’s happened.”

He’s speaking of course about her becoming an actual BILLIONAIRE with the sale of her beauty brand Rhode. He’s clearly as dumbfounded as he is proud. He continued:

“These kinds of successes are happening. Young people are making unbelievable amounts of money on the Internet in ways that are… very sketchy. So God bless her.”

What… the heck is he talking about??

Tori wondered the same thing! What’s “sketchy” about his daughter’s success?? But he wasn’t talking about her! He panicked for a moment, saying:

“Oh my god. I can’t let this conversation go there.”

He then rallied:

“Just, I think there’s a lot of young people… exposing themselves… in private chatrooms… and getting paid a lot of money to do it.”

OMG is he talking about OnlyFans? That sort of thing?? Yes, he totally is! He said he’d explain to Tori further “Only after the show.” He then highlighted his hint:

“Get it? Only after the show?”

She got it. And so did we.

Hilarious that the first place he goes to as a father, on the subject of his daughter making a billion dollars with her business acumen, is to just immediately compare her to young women making porn. Like that fear consumed him so much he was just relieved to find out she wasn’t selling her body.

Would YOU be happy with that kind of fatherly praise? You achieved success no one would have dreamed, and it’s thank goodness because people are doing porn?? Or would you die of embarrassment?? Let us know in the comments and listen to the full episode of MisSPELLING HERE…

