How Hailey Bieber's Adding Her Personal Touch To Justin's New Clothing Brand Despite Marriage Issue Rumors!

Hailey and Justin Bieber may not be seeing eye-to-eye on everything these days, but the model is sticking by her husband when it comes to his new business venture!

On Sunday, the Rhode founder revealed she’s designing a new jacket for the singer’s new brand Skylrk. She shared a mirror selfie of herself in a chunky black leather jacket with elastic sleeve cuffs. She captioned it:

“Working on creating my favorite jacket of all time.”

The day prior, she also reshared a post of JB’s in which he wore the jacket on top of a red shirt. She wrote:

“Theeeee jacket.”

The pop star has been heavily promoting his new clothing company in recent weeks after announcing his separation from his first brand Drew House last week. It comes amid a big shift in his personal and public life as he distances himself from former colleagues.

Considering all the divorce rumors swirling, it’s nice to see there’s something Hailey and the Biebz are enjoying partnering on!

