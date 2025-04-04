Justin Bieber Shades Scooter Braun & Burns His Past In Symbolism-Filled New Video -- LOOK!

Justin Bieber is kissing his old life goodbye!

In a new video to promote his new brand Skylrk uploaded to his Instagram Thursday night, the 31-year-old made it clear where his life is going! Of course there’s been a lot of confusion about what exactly is going on with the Biebers lately, but it seems like this short film riddled with references is Justin’s way of answering all those questions we have.

In the video, an animated version of the pop singer can be seen riding down the street on a scooter. A scooter. And when he jumps off, it loses power and dies. Damn. Right off the bat, this seems like a pretty clear reference to JB’s fizzled-out relationship with his old manager Scooter Braun. As in, his former mentor has no power anymore either! Ouch!

The cartoon Justin enters the House of Drew AKA Drew House — his clothing brand — and he burns it down. Whoa!

He then walks away from the house and kisses a cartoon Hailey Bieber on the lips before they push a stroller, with Jack Blues in it, into a house. All the while Eddie Benjamin‘s song Maniac is playing in the background… perhaps a response to all the speculation on his mental health as of late? See the video for yourself (below):

Wow! Looks like the Yummy singer took a page from the Taylor Swift playbook on Easter eggs!

We’re pretty sure this symbolizes how Justin is burning his past and pushing on to the future — with Hailey, Jack Blues, and his new clothing line Skylrk by his side. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]