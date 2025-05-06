Met Gala 2025: Hailey Bieber Has Literally Never Looked Better!

Glow, girl!!

Hailey Bieber opted for simple elegance over bold glamor for fashion’s biggest night!

The Rhode Beauty founder has arrived at the 2025 Met Gala in a stripped-back Saint Laurent look.

For her, less was more this year as she let her brunette tresses drape over a black blazer and little else. She sported sheer tights, black heels, and a diamond necklace to accessorize. See (below):

Her legs are definitely doing all the talking in this simply classic look!

What do we think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]