Hailey Bieber Reveals Scary Ovarian Cyst 'The Size Of An Apple' -- See HERE!

Hailey Bieber is getting candid about her health.

The 26-year-old is no stranger to health struggles, as we all know. But now, she’s revealed another scary medical diagnosis that’s even affecting her physical appearance! Late Monday night, the Rhode founder took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse at her slightly protruding belly. And no, rabid fans, she’s not preggers, but is actually suffering from a scary ovarian cyst!



In the photo, she can be seen lifting up her gray sweater to reveal her midriff, which she revealed was “the size of an apple.”

Related: Hailey Calls Out Kanye West For Antisemitic Remarks!

Whoa! That must hurt SO much! She continued:

“I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun. It’s painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional.”

We really feel for the young model, as we can’t even begin to imagine how much all of that is causing her discomfort. She also made sure to add a text box right next to her belly with the caption, “not a baby,” JUST to make sure everyone knows this is not a time of celebration. She then concluded her update by writing:

“anyways… I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this ”

See (below):

While Hailey didn’t offer any clues as to what may have caused the cyst or its nature, they are not uncommon, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, they typically only grow to “about the size and shape of an almond,” so it looks like Justin Bieber’s wife just got very unlucky…

Related: Selena Gomez Addresses THAT Pic With Hailey…

Looking back on her year of health, unlucky may just be a perfect word to describe it. As you’ll likely remember back in March, the beauty mogul suffered a “mini stroke,” or medically referred to as a transient ischemic attack, or “TIA.” A month after that, she opened up about the scary experience, explaining:

“I felt this really weird sensation that traveled down my arm from my shoulder all the way down to my finger tips, and it made my finger tips feel really numb and weird. And Justin was like, ‘Are you ok?’ And I just didn’t respond because I wasn’t sure and then he asked me again, and when I went to respond, I couldn’t speak. The right side of my face started drooping. I couldn’t get a sentence out. Everything was coming out, not even jumbled, just like couldn’t get any of the words out. So obviously immediately I thought I was having a stroke, like a full-blown stroke.”

She went on to have surgery to close the PFO in her heart, which was the likely cause of the medical incident.

Terrifying stuff for such a young girl! We pray for her health and hope her cyst reduces in the near future. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]