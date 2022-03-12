Hailey Bieber Hospitalized After Suffering From 'Small Blood Clot' In Her Brain!

Hailey Bieber had a tough week after being hospitalized with a brain condition!

On Saturday, the 25-year-old model took to Instagram to reveal that she was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning after suffering from “stroke like symptoms” while hanging out with her husband, Justin Bieber. When Hailey got to the emergency room, she said the doctors discovered a “small blood clot” in her brain. Scary! Thankfully, the clot passed all by itself, and she is alright now:

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital. They found I had suffered a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

The Drop The Mic host continued:

“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

TMZ first reported the “medical emergency” earlier on Saturday, saying the personality was admitted to a hospital near Palm Springs a couple of days ago for a brain-related condition that was affecting the way she moved. Sources close to Hailey also claimed to the outlet that she had symptoms that are more commonly seen in older patients.

Before her shocking health issues, her hubby Justin tested positive for COVID in February, forcing him to postpone multiple concert dates on his Justice World Tour. The singer also had to cancel his Las Vegas show, which was rescheduled to June 28. A statement posted to Twitter read at the time:

“Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority.”

We are glad to hear that Hailey has recovered and is feeling better now! We cannot even imagine how terrifying the situation must have been. Here is hoping that the Bieber family does not have any more health scares after all of this!

