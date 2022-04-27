Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Hospitalization, Reveals She Suffered A Stroke & Endured Heart Surgery

Hailey Bieber is opening up about the medical emergency she endured earlier this year.

As we previously reported, in the middle of last month, Justin Bieber‘s wife was hospitalized with an apparent severe medical issue. At the time, the problem was recognized to be a scary blood clot situation — and now, we are learning more about what caused it: a “mini stroke,” medically known as a transient ischemic attack, or “TIA.”

The 25-year-old star revealed that she felt a “weird sensation” in her right arm while she was with Justin on that fateful day in mid-March. Before she could even notice what was going on, her fingertips went numb. Very soon after that, she was left unable to speak, and her face “started drooping.” OMG!

In a YouTube video published on Wednesday recalling the horrifying incident, Hailey explained:

“I felt this really weird sensation that traveled down my arm from my shoulder all the way down to my finger tips, and it made my finger tips feel really numb and weird. And Justin was like, ‘Are you ok?’ And I just didn’t respond because I wasn’t sure and then he asked me again, and when I went to respond, I couldn’t speak. The right side of my face started drooping. I couldn’t get a sentence out. Everything was coming out, not even jumbled, just like couldn’t get any of the words out. So obviously immediately I thought I was having a stroke, like a full-blown stroke. He thought I was having a stroke. So right away, he asked for someone to please call 911 and get a doctor.”

OMG!

She continued:

“Where we were there happened to be a doctor there, a medic there, who rushed over, and they started asking me questions. They started testing my arms. Definitely the scariest moment of my life. I had so many things running through my head, the number one thing being, ‘I’m having a stroke. I’m really scared. I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know why this is happening. Am I going to have permanent issues from this?’ Like, so many things were running through my head that were really freaking me out and really, really scaring me.”

So scary.

Hailey revealed that she was very disoriented throughout the entire ordeal, and knew something was very, very wrong with her body in that moment. So, she was sent to the hospital in an ambulance, as she recalled:

“The facial drooping probably lasted for 30 seconds, maybe a little bit more. I couldn’t see myself, of course, so I don’t really know, but I do know that it subsided fairly fast and so they were asking me questions: do you know where you are? Do you know your name? And I knew all of the answers in my head, but as soon as I would try to say it, I just could not get it out. It was like my tongue and my mouth could not form the sentences and the responses, so obviously that was really, really scary. So I got up, I could walk totally fine; at that point, it was really just the speech issue. Went back to my house, waited for the ambulance to come, at that point, speech started to come back a little bit, got in the ambulance to the hospital.”

Even amid the terrible and uncertain situation, Hailey was able to find one brief moment of levity.

She remembered:

“There was actually a funny moment where they were calling into the hospital to explain what they were bringing and they were like, ‘I have a 30-year-old female,’ and I was like, ‘I’m 25.’ I had to make sure they weren’t going to age me five years for no reason, you know?”

LOLz!

Thankfully, by the time she reached the ER, she recalls being “pretty much back to normal.” In fact, she recorded a 0 on the stroke checklist once the time she got to the emergency room, which was a HUGE blessing in the moment!

At the hospital, doctors determined she had a small blood clot in her brain, and suffered the TIA “mini stroke.” Thankfully, she was told she “wasn’t going to have any permanent issues” after the event

Later, specialists tested her more extensively and determined she had PFO — potent foramen ovale — which is a small hole in the heart. Hailey recalled the testing done on her heart, and the possible context of why she went through it at this point in her life:

“At that point, they didn’t really have an answer or conclusion for why this had happened. I had just recently started birth control pills, which I should’ve never been on because I am someone who suffers from migraines anyway, and I just did not talk to my doctor about this, so, ladies, if you suffer from bad migraines, and you plan on being on birth control pills, make sure you tell your doctor, because having a stroke is a potential side effect from birth control pills. The second thing is I had recently had COVID… and then the third thing is I had recently gone on a very long flight. I had flown to Paris and back in a very short time.”

After doctors definitely diagnosed her has having a “grade 5 PFO, which is the highest grade that you can have,” Hailey underwent a heart surgery procedure to close the 12-13 millimeter hole.

Thankfully, she reports the procedure went “really smoothly,” and she is now “recovering really well, really fast.”

The star explained it all in her 12-minute-long video about the situation (below):

Wow! So scary. But so thankful that medical professionals worked so hard to figure out what was going on and fix it ASAP.

We are so happy that Hailey feels better now!

Here’s to continued recovery and good health for her from here on out!

