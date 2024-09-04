Got A Tip?

Hailey Baldwin

Influencer Says Hailey Bieber Reached Out Personally After She TORE APART Non-Inclusive Rhode Beauty Products!

Influencer Says Hailey Bieber Reached Out To Her After Blasting Rhode Beauty Products

Hailey Bieber went above and beyond after a beauty influencer pointed out how much room for improvement there was while reviewing Rhode products!

Popular beauty reviewer Golloria George took to her TikTok on Sunday to thank Hailey for “listening” to her feedback after her first critical review of the new momma’s products went viral last month. In her OG post on August 5, Golloria tested out three shades of cream blushes that she thought might “work on dark skin.” Unfortunately, they just made her look “ashy”! She complained:

“I just feel like in 2024, if you’re gonna drop anything complexion, it should be able to work for any skin tone and complexion. The ash was really serious. She needs some work.”

Honest but constructive feedback from a Black influencer! See (below):

a sinister ASH!

In a follow-up post days later, she tested out more colors while telling her followers:

“You guys keep saying ‘why does this blush look different on this person’ and ‘well I saw this person try it and it worked for them.’ I have a very different complexion than most people and not every product is going to look the same on dark skin because they are different tones of dark skin. […] What works on someone else, may not work on you.”

She also called out all the “hateful” and “violent” comments she had been seeing attacking dark-skinned girls, saying, “the colorism has to stop.” So true!

Thankfully, Justin Bieber‘s wifey wasn’t among those sending hate. She saw the content creator’s post and did SO much to remedy the situation. In her latest post, Golloria revealed that the model reached out to her personally and “took accountability” for the issues with the products. She explained in the comments:

“She called me on the phone. She didn’t dismiss my experience, she listened + made sure that I was compensated for shade consulting. Go go go Hailey.”

Amazing!

There aren’t a lot of brands that would do so much to make their customers not only feel heard but valued! Love that Hailey took the extra step to compensate this influencer for her feedback — not to mention she did all this toward the end of her pregnancy! There are no excuses!

While testing out the new formula, Golloria gushed:

“‘All she does is complain’ This is why ‘I complain.’ […] You see how beautifully flushed I am without looking ashy. […] This is why you advocate for yourself. You see what happens when you’re not complacent? And that’s what we call redemption. Yeah! Hailey, thank you for reaching out and listening to me and treating me like a human. This is redemption!”

She captioned the celebratory post:

“bravo. your voice can elicit change. wonderfully done, thank you for listening to black women!”

bravo. your voice can elicit change. wonderfully done, thank you for listening to black women!

In her Instagram Story, the reviewer praised the 27-year-old socialite further, writing:

“not only did she listen to Black women, she also recognized the value of our time and energy.”

Love it! It’s unclear when Rhode will release the new formulation, but the company definitely just won some brownie points for this reaction to the feedback!

Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

Sep 04, 2024 16:25pm PDT

