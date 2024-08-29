Justin & Hailey Bieber's Model Pal Accidentally Reveals Baby Jack's Actual Birth Date!

Her lips were NOT sealed!

As Perezcious readers know, Hailey and Justin Bieber announced on Instagram the arrival of their baby boy on Friday, August 23. The new parents did not say the day Jack Blues Bieber was born in the post. However, one of Hailey and Justin’s model friends seems to have revealed the date their son came into the world! No, not Kendall Jenner! It was Adwoa Aboah who spilled the beans!

Related: Justin Bieber Already Has This Dad Gig Down After Birth Of ‘Miracle’ Baby!

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old runway star shared on the ‘gram that she and her boyfriend, Daniel Wheatley, welcomed a baby of their own on August 23 — a girl named Shy Trinity Afua Wheatley. She wrote alongside pictures of their kiddo (and some candids of her ordeal):

“Our stunner of a daughter was born at 11:22pm on the 23rd of August by emergency cesarean. Our hearts have literally exploded into a million pieces. Shy Trinity Afua Wheatley :,) what the f**k”

Of course, Adwoa received a ton of love and congratulations in the comments section from fans and friends. Even Hailey expressed her excitement over the happy life update, writing:

“ baby Shy!!!!”

So sweet! But when Adwoa replied to the Rhode Skin founder, she let the birth date of baby Jack slip! She responded:

“@haileybieber a day apart.”

Wait — “a day apart.” That would mean Hailey and Justin’s son was born one day BEFORE hers. That would mean Jack’s bday is August 22. Aww! It may be just a day, but it’s a big deal for those into astrology — it means Jack is a Leo baby and not a Virgo as previously assumed! That’s a big change!

Check out the comment slip-up (below):

If Hailey and Justin planned to keep his birth date a secret for some reason for a while, sorry! The cat’s out of the bag now! LOLz! And you have Adwoa to blame! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Justin Bieber/Instagram]