Makeup Brand Youthforia Called Out For New Foundation Shade -- Here's Why!

Inclusivity in makeup is SO important! But this brand is under fire after social media users accused them of going about it all wrong!

In case you haven’t heard of Youthforia, it’s a makeup brand that boasts “fun, clean, sustainable” products that they claim act “like skincare” according to their site. They recently debuted their Date Night Skin Tiny Serum Foundation with a new shade “Deep Neutral” after previously facing backlash for having limited options for darker skin tones — and ohhhh boy, did this launch not go as planned!

TikTok star Golloria George is front-and-center ready to give her take. In a new video from Tuesday, the influencer compared the “Deep Neutral” shade to black face paint, and the results are disgustingly similar. She said:

“When we say that we want you to make shades for us, we don’t mean to go to the lab and ask for Minstrel Show Black. What we mean is, to take the browns that you have made, create undertones and do what you need to do in the lab so it’s a darker shade of brown. This needs to be pulled off the shelves … Who is that color?”

See the full review (below):

@golloria the darkest shade of the youthforia date night foundation. ♬ original sound – golloria

Not even close to a shade match! So frustrating!

A second TikToker, Awuoi Matiop, also called out the brand, calling the color option “a crime”:

“This is what we get when we ask to be included in the beauty industry? We [the Sudanese] are some of the darkest people on this planet. If you cannot find anyone among us to match this shade, just know this is not a foundation, neither a skin tint.”

With the seemingly limitless foundation options for white people, it’s no wonder people find this so frustrating!

[Image via Awuoi Matiop/Golloria Geroge/TikTok]