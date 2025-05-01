Fans Say Hailey Bieber Speech COPIED A Selena Gomez Interview! But Did It?? You Be The Judge!

Hailey Bieber is a COPYCAT!!!

That’s what Selena Gomez‘s fans are saying right now, at least. But are they right?! Honestly… we’re not so sure about this one.

After all, we know how the fandoms of these two women loooove to duke it out. And there’s plenty of back story about which they can fight over regarding this famed duo’s literally endless feud. But this time around?? Hmmm.

Anyways, we’d love to hear YOUR take on this latest TikTok-based tug-of-war…

Related: Hailey REALLY Wants You To Know Everything Is Ok Between Her And Justin By Doing THIS!

So, late last week, Justin Bieber‘s wife stepped up on stage at the Daily Front Row‘s ninth annual Fashion Awards. She was there to accept the award for best Beauty Innovator — which, hey, you go girl! That’s a great get for the mastermind behind the popular Rhode Beauty brand!

During her acceptance speech on stage, Hailey explained the inspiration behind her decision to start Rhode and make it work for her loyal customers. The speech was a few minutes long, but pay particularly close attention to these words from the A-list model (below):

“When I started Rhode, I didn’t want to start a brand for the sake of starting a brand. I really wanted to create an entire world.”

Ch-ch-check out a clip of it for yourself (below), too:

Nice enough, right?

Well…

That line about not wanting “to start a brand for the sake of starting a brand” turns out to be pretty damn similar to one that Selly G gave during an interview with Spécial Madame Figaro Arabia back in 2021. In that chat, the Only Murders In The Building star said at the time:

“I didn’t want to launch a makeup line for the sake to launch a brand. What interests me is cultivating beauty from the inside. The idea was to tell those who would buy Rare Beauty products: you are beautiful, you are special and here is a place where you can try different things on your lashes, lips, and eyelids … with a big range of colors.”

Hmmm.

Similar? Yes. For sure. Plagiarism? Uh… nah.

Er, well, maybe??? At least, maybe it is if you listen to Selena’s most vociferous defenders over on the social media app! See, an eagle-eyed TikTok user dropped a side-by-side shot of Gomez’s 2021 comments and Hailey’s week-old speech over on that social media app (HERE), and commenters immediately went BALLISTIC about it!!

Related: Hailey & Sexxy Red Both React To Viral Video Of Justin KISSING The Rapper! Whoa!

Here are just a few of the many (many, many, many, many… did we mention many?) comments accusing Hailey of straight-up stealing the Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s words:

“she copies everything” “At this point she does it on purpose cause without selena’s name, her and her husband would be forgotten. He been flopping ever since he for married” “Does Hailey have a personality of her own?” “what a coincidence” “selena sue atp it’s identity fraud” “THIS CANT BE REAL, I thought all these rumors were fake or coincidences but I guess not.” “I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: Once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, three times is a pattern” “creepy stalker copycat”

But the Baby crooner’s wife was not without her defenders down in the comments, too!

Some folks stepped up to back Hailey, with more than a few of ’em noting that her speech was so broad and simple that it could have been made by anybody:

“I feel like everyone says this about their own business tho??” “And MANY other celebrities use this line, a they want to make it clear they did nor want to make just another ‘celebrity company’ but wanted to make a real business” “breaking news, sel fans discover the most vague statement that every beauty brand/influencer has given a few hundred times throughout their career. tomorrow, they will find that water is wet” “It’s cleary a generic line and if you heard Hailey’s speech compared to Selena’s interview, it’s cleaaaarly different. Hailey speech was simple and no fuss.” “It’s almost as if they’re both given speeches/told what to say by their PR team.. not to mention that’s such a vague statement to make???”

Ah. A debate for the ages. And one we’ll leave with you, now, Perezcious readers. Did Hailey copy Selly G here?! Or is this all much ado about nothing? Sound OFF with your thoughts and opinions down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]