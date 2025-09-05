Justin Bieber FINALLY Has Some Nice Things To Say About His Marriage To Hailey!

It’s about time! Justin Bieber just said some super sweet stuff about his wife Hailey in his new album, SWAG II — this after he confirmed their marriage issues in the first edition of the album out earlier this summer!

In the surprise release out on Friday, which he announced on Thursday — overshadowing the launch of Rhode Beauty in Sephora, btw — the pop star gets candid about his romance several times. And in a refreshing change of pace from SWAG, the new songs were a LOT more upbeat and positive, with a major theme being how much he loves his partner!

In I Do, he seemingly takes a look back on their 2018 wedding and 2024 vow renewal — and it sounds like he’s never been more committed to Hailey! The 31-year-old sings:

“I do / I mean it when I say that I do / Nobody gets to touch you / I do / You’ll always be the one that I choose.”

Elsewhere in the song, he insists:

“Never loved you more than I do right now.”

Aw!

In Better Man, JB credits the model for making him a “better man” and he croons about wanting to write her a love song she “can’t stop singing” to him in Love Song. Cute!

In the tune I Think You’re Special, he shares:

“Ain’t no other love like this / It’s the reason you exist / We don’t gotta try no, baby / I think you’re special.”

Perhaps one of the most sentimental tracks on the album is all about the birth of their 1-year-old son Jack Blues, and how he has many qualities of his momma! Titled Mother In You, he reflects about how his little boy has “your mother in you,” noting:

“You’re a beautiful world that’s counting on me / My smile, her grace / Both of our hearts / Oh, child, everyday / You’re the best part”

Adorable!

And there’s still more!

In Don’t Wanna, the Canadian artist says he doesn’t want to “mess this up” and cause his wife to “leave.” Hinting at their marriage struggles, he urges:

“I know we’re gonna make it out.”

The makeup mogul is all over this album in the best way! There are honestly too many references to mention! That said, the performer doesn’t shy away from addressing their problems, including in Lyin’ and Open Up Your Heart, but this is a lot better than the first summer release! It really sounds like they worked through some s**t and are coming out better on the other end. So good to hear!

Hailey approves of the new music, too! While celebrating her brand’s big step, she shared screenshots of herself listening to several songs off the project, including Bad Honey, which she called her “s**ttttt.” Hah! She also supported tracks Love Song, I Do, and When It’s Over — the ones about her!

What do YOU think about the new music, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

