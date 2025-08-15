Halle Berry Trolls Ex David Justice After His INSANE Viral Comment On Why They Broke Up!

Halle Berry celebrated turning 59 years old with an epic clap back at her ex-husband, David Justice!

In case you missed it, the former baseball player is in hot water after he appeared on the All the Smoke podcast last week and discussed his breakup with the actress. They were married from 1993 to 1997, and what he said led to the divorce was extremely sexist! David explained:

“I was young and I had only, honestly, been in one relationship before her. My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast. So, I’m looking at my mom and I’m a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean. Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’”

Apparently, Halle didn’t fit the bill for him. The athlete continued:

“At that time, as a young guy, she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues. I’ll say this, we never had any issues about any women, other men.”

What the f**k! It sounds like he wanted a maid more than a partner! Watch the podcast episode (below):

David, of course, faced a looot of backlash online for his comments! Halle fans went OFF on him, saying:

“Why is David Justice speaking out against Halle Berry when they’ve been divorced for umpteen years?” “Motherly? She was his partner, not his mom.” “Imagine expecting Halle Berry, the first Black actress to earn $20m for a movie, the #1 most desirable woman in the world for decades, the first Black woman to win an Oscar, to stay home to cook and clean. Men and audacity” “No man should depend on a woman for his cooking, cleaning, and household chores. This is not 1825.” “Halle Berry, a household name, was supposed to take time away from her breadwinning career to ‘cook and clean’ for a man I’ve never heard of?! LMAOOOO!” “David Justice could have simply hired a full cleaning & cooking staff & and enjoyed his marriage to Halle Berry. Bro, how did you fumble the queen after you just snagged her? SMDH”

But what does Halle have to say about all this? She had the best response on Instagram on Thursday! Alongside several pictures from her birthday celebration at a tropical getaway, the Catwoman star wrote in the caption:

“Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering”

OMG!!!

We have no notes! That was perfection! See the entire post HERE.

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via All The Smoke/ABC/YouTube]