Hallmark Star Mamie Laverock Is FINALLY Home From Hospital 3 Months After Body-Shattering Fall!

Hallmark Star Mamie Laverock’s Family Say 5-Story Fall ‘Shattered’ Her Body In Grisly Update -- Details

“Dreams do come true,” y’all! Mamie Laverock is back home!

The Hallmark star’s family shared the milestone news on her official Facebook page on Monday, showing off a “home sweet home” poster and a rainbow of balloons and cake to welcome her. The post sweetly reads:

“Dreams do come true. Welcome Home Mamie.”

Great!!

See (below):

Awww!

Three months ago, the 20-year-old was being transported through the balcony of a Winnipeg hospital when she somehow fell off the edge, plummeting a grueling five stories. He family revealed in a GoFundMe at the time that her body was “shattered” with “life threatening injuries.” But with countless surgeries, recovery, and an unbreakable spirit, the When Calls the Heart actress miraculously made it back up on her feet! And now back home!

Her family also shared a video of her arriving home in the back of an ambulance, and of the sweet poster her care team made for her. See (below):

We’re so happy she’s able to be back in her own abode! We’re sure it feels extremely surreal for her!

[Images via Rob & Nicole Compton/GoFundMe & Hallmark/YouTube]

Aug 19, 2024 10:05am PDT

