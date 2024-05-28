19-Year-Old Hallmark Star Mamie Laverock Fighting For Her Life After Freak 5-Story Fall From Hospital Balcony!

Mamie Laverock is fighting for her life after a tragic accident!

According to a GoFundMe page created by her family, the 19-year-old actress — who plays Rosaleen Sullivan on the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart — is “on life support” after “life threatening injuries.” Oh no…

It began when she suffered a “medical emergency” requiring her mom, Nicole Compton, to travel to Winnipeg from Vancouver on Saturday, May 11. Her mother “was able to get there in time to save her life” and took her to a hospital in Winnipeg. After transferring her to another hospital in Vancouver, Nicole and her husband, Rob Compton, said Mamie’s “recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement.” They added:

“We are trying to go every day to support her. Any contributions would help us be by her side. But this could be upwards of a month or more. We will share all the updates we can. Thank you for all your well wishes.”

Following her unknown medical emergency, Mamie seemed fine. She was even posting on her Facebook, sharing the GoFundMe page on her account on May 18. She then shared throwback pictures from a trip to Hawaii last month. But sadly, her parents had bad news in their next update. Rob and Nicole revealed Mamie is now “on life support” after sustaining “life threatening injuries” from a horrible accident on Sunday. Oh no! She apparently was being transported from a secure unit within the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories! OMG! Her parents explained:

“We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories. She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support. We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time.”

Following the news, her co-stars from When Calls the Heart showed their support online. Erin Krakow posted a screenshot of the fundraiser on Instagram and asked her followers to contribute writing:

“I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too. Link in bio.”

Johannah Newmarch, who portrays Mamie’s on-screen mom Molly Sullivan, expressed her heartbreak over the situation on X (Twitter), saying:

“I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this.”

I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this ????♥️ #hearties Fundraiser by Rob and Nicole Compton : Help Us Support Mamie https://t.co/x0ouZ856cE — Johannah Newmarch (@JoNewmarch) May 28, 2024

