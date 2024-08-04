Hallmark Star Mamie Laverock Takes First Steps 3 Months After Body-Shattering Fall At Hospital!

Mamie Laverock is on the mend.

It was a critical time for the Hallmark star back in May. Her parents revealed in a GoFundMe that while being transported through a balcony walkway at a Winnipeg hospital, the 20-year-old plummeted down five stories leaving her body “shattered” with “life threatening injuries.”

From surgeries, to countless kind words on social media, the When Calls the Heart star survived and has been slowly but surely recovering. Last month, she was even able to muster up the strength to address her supporters in an update on her GoFundMe. She wrote:

“Thank you so much. I don’t even know what to say. My heart is full. Thank you again. I have no words to describe my gratitude. Love you guys. Thank you. MAMIE.”

It was certainly a welcome update… And thankfully, she has an even more promising one now!

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, Mamie’s family shared a video of her actually standing up and taking her first steps since the horrifying incident! Alongside the emotional video, her family wrote:

“Thank you surgeon’s, thank you prayers, thank you Lord. Mamie has just taken her first steps.”

According to multiple outlets, in the deleted footage, Mamie can be seen lying on her hospital bed with both legs in air casts and a patch over her eye. Two medical professionals stand on either side of the TV star, with one placing a walker in front of her reassuring her they’re “here to help.” Mamie says “I don’t know if I can still,” before grabbing the walker and pulling herself up with the help of the medics. A smile grows across her face and she proudly says:

“Here’s to standing.”

Mamie notes “it feels really weird,” adding:

“It feels very wobbly.”

Eventually, she’s able to take a few steps, and her family goes wild with cheer. Someone off camera says:

“Oh my gosh! Feet moving. Moving feet!”

So fantastic! We’re sending so much love and strength Mamie’s way as she continues to heal from her devastating injuries!

[Images via Rob & Nicole Compton/GoFundMe & Hallmark/Peacock]