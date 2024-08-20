Hannah Brown Says She Had Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Purses Stolen From Suitcase Before Taylor Swift’s London Eras Tour Show!

Hannah Brown did NOT have the best day before The Eras Tour!

The 29-year-old reality star told her followers on Instagram Stories Monday she experienced an airline passenger’s worst nightmare. She had $4,000 worth of her purses stolen from her suitcase while traveling to see Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium in London! Oh no! She said:

“How I’m smiling still, I really don’t know. We’re on the way to [the] Taylor Swift [concert], it’s going to help. I’m missing about $4,000 worth of purses. Trying not to feel super violated right now. It’s been a very stressful trip. I really don’t know what to do about that.”

Related: Taylor Swift Gave Kids From Southport Stabbing A ‘Magical Night’ Backstage At London Show



Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Hannah tried to remain “positive” and hoped the concert would cheer her up. She added in the caption:

“@taylorswift please make it all better, because all my purses were stolen out of my bag. Trying to stay positive but it really sucks.”

Of course, it’s awful that her belongings were stolen. But come on, girl. All of that should have been brought onto the plane in a carry-on bag — especially if they were expensive items! We guess she knows better now and won’t make that mistake again. In another video, The Bachelorette alum noted she would have a “great time” at the show no matter what:

“It’s gonna be fun. Obviously we did not get our makeup done. We could not find anyone to do our hair and makeup.”

Well, she still looked amazing regardless! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Wow!

Seems like Hannah didn’t let the debacle ruin her entire evening and had a wonderful time anyway! It’s like they say, don’t cry over spilled milk or stolen designer handbags. Reactions? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]