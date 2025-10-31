Julia Fox Slammed For 'Bad Taste' JFK Assassination Costume -- Including By His Grandson!

It is no secret Julia Fox is known for her bold fashion choices, and her fans are obsessed with whatever she comes up with most of the time. However, her latest look went way too far in the eyes of many.

For Halloween this year, the actress revealed she took inspiration for her costume from… the John F. Kennedy assassination! She dressed up as Jackie Kennedy in her pink suit and pillbox hat, which is what the First Lady wore when her husband got shot in the head right next to her in a motorcade in 1963! We’re not kidding!

Julia stepped out for The Cursed Amulet‘s Halloween party in New York City on Thursday night in the get-up — but covered in fake blood stains on the jacket, skirt, stockings, and all. Take a look (below):

Whoa…

Speaking to Vulture, Julia called her costume “Jackie O-Nasty” — a play on Jacqueline Onassis, the last name she took when she remarried years after his death. The Uncut Gems star said she was “serving bloody diva, single mom who’s about to cash that check.” Well, a lot of folks don’t think she’s “serving” here at all! They actually think she crossed a line!

People are extremely angry over her costume choice now, saying it’s in “bad taste” and “disrespectful” to Jackie O and JFK. They wrote in the comments:

“How vile” “This is disgusting” “dude I love Julia but this is NOT it” “This is just wrong in so many ways!!” “​​I feel like this isn’t something u shoukd be dressing up as?” “This is so disgusting! So disrespectful! You have some nerve! Imagine for one sec the pain and hurt the families and Jackie suffered!” “What disrespect to the life and legacy of JFK, and the horrors the First Lady endured when watching her husband die in front of here. This ‘costume’ is pathetic” “Doesn’t seem like an appropriate costume to me.. and more in the circumstances in which it happened.. very bad taste for the truth. If she was the one to lose her husband like that, I bet she didn’t like him as a costume. It’s just plain disrespectful”

Social media users continued to bash Julia over on X (Twitter). See more reactions (below):

“Julia Fox’s costume is appalling… some people do anything for recognition” “why the fuck would she think that would be appropriate?!” “Julia Fox dressing like Jackie Kennedy dressed in her husbands blood is the most disgusting costume I’ve ever seen. Have some respect!” “Julia Fox got a lot of nerves dressing like that for Halloween. Not only it’s a disgrace for Jackie Kennedy, it’s more about what about the violence that’s going on and this woman does dressing like that for Halloween is a disgrace.” “It’s Halloween, so let’s hope we make it through the day without an offensive and tasteless costume. Julia Fox dresses up as Jackie Kennedy after having witnessed her husband getting his head blown off. Okay, maybe next year.” “I don’t pretend to know who Julia Fox is, but her costume is not a good look. She fire whoever made it and encouraged her to wear it. She also needs to go on an apology tour.” “Why couldn’t she have just gone as Jackie Kennedy??! Why would you wanna dress up as someone during one of their saddest moments??! Smh”

Jackie and JFK’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, even slammed Julia for glorifying political violence right now, writing:

“Julia Fox glorifying political violence is disgusting, desperate and dangerous. I’m sure her late grandmother would agree.”

Oof! Jack is PISSED!

Amid the backlash, Julia took to Instagram to defend her look, insisting it’s not a costume but “a statement.” She explained:

“When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, ‘I want them to see what they’ve done.’ The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history. Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation. Her decision not to change clothes, even after being encouraged to, was an act of extraordinary bravery. It was performance, protest, and mourning all at once. A woman weaponizing image and grace to expose brutality. It’s about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance. Long live Jackie O ”

Hmm. We guess she’s not just trying to shock… but something tells us people still won’t change their opinions about the look after this statement.

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

