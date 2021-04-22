Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde's Love Is Blossoming In The UK Over Pub Dates!

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde may be off a hustling and bustling film set, but that hasn’t slowed their romance! The couple’s relationship is apparently still blossoming while they spend time together in the UK.

After meeting on the set of Wilde’s upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling and sparking lots of rumors over whether or not the One Direction member had stolen Jason Sudeikis‘ lady, a source now tells ET that the pair are happy to be out of the hectic city and enjoying a slower pace of life.

“Filming during a pandemic in L.A. was pretty all-consuming. Now they’re able to unwind, relax, and really enjoy some one-on-one time.”

Whether they’re trying to be COVID-safe or just don’t want the attention, Wilde and Styles have kept themselves private from the public, too! The insider continued:

“Their idea of a good time is going for a long walk and ducking into a neighborhood pub.”

Things aren’t totally responsibility-free as the BoJack Horseman voice actress is in London to be near her kids while she co-parents with the Ted Lasso star as he films season 2 of the Apple TV+ hit. Following a rocky first few months after breaking off their engagement of seven years, the former partners are finally on good terms! And that’s all thanks to their mini-me’s Otis, newly 7, and Daisy, 4.

Last month, as tensions were starting to cool, a confidant told the outlet:

“All [Olivia’s] ever wanted is for them to have a united front. They are and always will be a family.”

Keeping the family spirit alive, on Thursday, the proud momma gushed over her son on Instagram while celebrating his birthday (which was on Tuesday)!! While the Grammy winner did not seem to be around for the festivities, the Booksmart director was having fun under the sun as she shared a snapshot of her kids riding on a boat together, writing:

Adorbs! And that boat ride destination looks so magical! Even cuter was the selfie shared on the 37-year-old’s Story. Kissing her boy on the forehead, the momma wrote:

“My heart turned 7 ”

So much love in the air all around!! Happy to see the family enjoying some quality time amid the fresh split. Who knows, maybe Harry will be among the group soon if things continue to heat up!?

