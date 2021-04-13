Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Seek Protective Order From Stalker -- DETAILS

Breaking up is hard enough without a scary stalker getting in the middle of it.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis hit a pretty rough patch in their split earlier this year, but recently it’s seemed like they were able to smooth things over and get back to a more amicable, friendly co-parenting place. Unfortunately, it sounds like the couple had something even more troubling to deal with in the meantime — Olivia’s alleged stalker.

TMZ reported that the Booksmart director was granted a temporary restraining order against Eric Nathanial Fuhs, a 30-year-old man whom she claimed has been harassing her for months. The protective order apparently extends not just to herself, but to her two children and her ex as well.

According to TMZ, Fuhs first made contact with the House alum when he “barged in on a private zoom call” and harassed her back in October. (Presumably this means he barged in digitally, though how he would have figured out how to find and enter Olivia’s Zoom is unclear.) Since then, he managed to find her private residence despite the fact that she’s never shared her address.

In legal documents obtained by the outlet, the actress claimed to have security footage of Fuhs showing up at her house on multiple occasions and at times leaving notes that suggested (falsely) that he was actually in a relationship with her. In one note, which was allegedly addressed to the Saturday Night Live alum, he wrote “how she [Olivia] was unhappy in her relationship, and how she wanted to start a new relationship with me.” It went on:

“This continued almost every day … until January, when Harry Styles got credit for what I was doing.”

Very creepy.

Even more frightening, one of the notes read:

“I, as of March 19, 2021 am now struggling to stay sane whilst being hidden.”

Now that is very scary. We hope this man gets serious help before the situation escalates any further.

Interestingly, the filing — which led to the order that Fuhs must keep a 100-yard distance from Olivia, Jason, and their kids — reportedly included this note from the 37-year-old:

“I live with Mr Sudeikis and our two children.”

However, TMZ confirmed the exes are NOT currently living together, though they’re both still in the UK with their kids while Jason films Ted Lasso (and Olivia’s new man begins filming My Policeman). Was it a white lie to make sure the comedian benefitted from the restraining order? Maybe a technicality if Jason also owns the house? Hard to say, but puzzling nevertheless.

Regardless, it’s probably a good thing for them to be over in England if this man is poking around her home in California. We hope the whole family stays safe and healthy, and that this whole scary matter is resolved.

