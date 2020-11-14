Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Split Up, End Engagement Of More Than Seven Years

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have called it quits.

The couple had been together for nine years, first starting their relationship in November of 2011 before Sudeikis proposed shortly after the holidays at the end of 2012. Now, though, the pair has amicably broken up, according to a report published late Friday by People.

According to a source, the 36-year-old Booksmart director and the 45-year-old Ted Lasso star decided on what sounds like a somewhat mutual split — and actually happened months ago, well before anybody even realized anything was amiss.

The source said (below):

“The split happened at the beginning of the year. It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

The pair share a 6-year-old son, Otis Alexander, and a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Josephine. From the sound of it, then, it sounds like co-parenting has been going well even after the end of the relationship, and should continue like so on from here into the future.

Obviously, with their long history together, the pair had been through quite a bit before the split. During a 2017 appearance on The Late Show with host Stephen Colbert, Sudeikis remembered meeting Wilde after one particular after-party for Saturday Night Live. As he explained at the time to the South Carolinian TV host, the two really hit it off, even though they couldn’t do anything about it for a while:

“I met her at a finale party for SNL. We hit it off that night. I actually came off looking a little cooler than I really am because I had heard through the grapevine, through mutual friends who weren’t exactly her best girlfriends, who would report back, ‘Oh you know, I think she’s dating someone.’ So I didn’t make any moves. I was just very, very busy with other things. And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races. We sort of reintroduced ourselves. The universe had more in store for us in the fall.”

Wilde has previously talked about how the SNL alum “was so charming” when they first met, too, so clearly that moment must have had a real impact on both of them, propelling their relationship forward.

Alas, it appears as though things didn’t work out long-term quite like they’d hoped. But it sounds like they’ve got the co-parenting thing down, so, at least there’s that.

