Olivia Wilde 'Blindsided' Jason Sudeikis -- And Harry Styles WAS 'A Reason For The Split'!

OK, the more we’re learning of this “amicable separation” and “months-later moving on” the more it’s all looking awfully sus.

First, in November, we heard Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had broken up — supposedly months earlier and based on the engaged couple/co-parents’ lives moving in different directions.

If we’re being honest that mutual breakup line always sounds like BS, but in this case the truth is actually tearing its way to the surface like shrapnel.

Because just two months after the sad news of the split, we found out Olivia was dating — for real dating, already boyfriend/girlfriend status — Harry Styles after the two hit it off while filming her anticipated sophomore feature film, the now far too appropriately named Don’t Worry Darling.

At first that seemed perfectly reasonable. Sure, she’s 36, and he’s only 26. And she’s in a position of power over him as the director of his biggest film role to date, but hey — the gender dynamic has been so far slanted the other way for so long in Hollywood, it’s frankly tough to get our blood up about all that.

But when you tell us that the stuff about them splitting forever ago was all a lie, possibly floated by sources close to Olivia, aka probably her PR people, to make her look better — when the truth is she left her 45-year-old baby daddy for a hot young musician? That’s a horse of a different color!

And that’s exactly what a source close to Jason intimated to People on Friday — and now we have our second insider corroborating that on Monday to Us Weekly, confirming:

“Olivia called off the engagement in early November but only after she already had gotten close to Harry.”

That timeline is WAY off from what we first heard! And this source says the timing was no coincidence either — Harry 100% was one of the reasons for the split!

“Whether Harry knows it or not, he was a reason for the split and it blindsided Jason — he totally adores Olivia and is devastated. Family is his biggest priority.”

Um… if this “blindsided” Jason, then it wasn’t mutual at all. We can still buy amicable as the SNL alum seems like such an affable guy, but we’re definitely getting the feeling this whole thing was cooked from the start.

Innerestingly, just like before, there is some dispute among Us Weekly‘s sources. Another denies the new one’s info completely, saying:

“The engagement was called off early last year, as was previously reported. Harry was in no way the reason for their split.”

A third tells them Olivia and Jason were “already done” before any romance developed, assuring:

“Harry did not break up an engagement.”

Why would the first source lie? What would they have to gain besides stirring the pot?

Hmm. What do YOU believe about this breakup? Was it gradual and mutual? Or did Olivia leave Jason for Harry Styles??

