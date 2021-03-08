Jason Sudeikis Sweetly Thanks Ex Olivia Wilde In Critics Choice Award Speech -- And She Responds!

Looks like the tension is thawing between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis.

After the couple’s split, their relationship became complicated when Olivia started seeing her Don’t Worry Darling muse, Harry Styles. For a while there, it seemed like someone from Jason’s camp was determined to make the House alum the villain of the story, with sources saying their breakup timeline was a lie and that Harry had actually broken up their engagement.

Except we started to hear rumors that the Saturday Night Live star had begun dating Keeley Hazell. Insiders alleged he was too “heartbroken” to move on, but eagle-eyed fans spotted evidence that Jason may actually have moved in with the model. On top of that, he cast her in his show, and even named a major Ted Lasso character after her.

But while Keeley may have inspired one of the characters, now Jason is claiming his ex-fiancé inspired the whole show. On Sunday, the Apple TV+ series won all three categories for which it was nominated, including Best Comedy Series. During his acceptance speech, the comedian began:

“A great number of you have been so vocal about your enjoyment of this show, and it’s been very, very flattering. We’ve greatly appreciated it, especially for a young television start-up like Apple… so thank you.”

He went on:

“I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy. I want to thank their mom Olivia, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show, saying, ‘You and Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly] like doing that so much, you should do it as a movie or TV show.’ I was like, ‘Nah.’ … She was right.”

The SNL alum elaborated in the virtual press room following the ceremony (below), saying his ex thought that he and his writing partners should “keep those vibes going” after the initial commercials that spawned the Ted Lasso character. On top of that, he showed off his latest hoodie — it bears the logo for Crockett High School, the fictional school from Booksmart. In other words, another huge nod to Olivia.

The director of the aforementioned film took to Twitter to acknowledge her baby daddy’s big win, writing:

“Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins! @jasonsudeikis @hanwaddingham @brendanhunting @joekellyjk47 @VDOOZER! So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year. “

It’s very interesting that this breakup narrative has shifted from possible cheating behind the scenes to public praise during major career moments. After all, we don’t recall Jason ever crediting Olivia for Ted Lasso before, and she certainly didn’t congratulate him after that viral Golden Globes win. So did the change occur because the actor got caught in a Keeley Hazell-related lie? Or have they simply gotten on better terms since the family all reunited in the UK?

Whatever the case may be, it suits the mother of two. A source told Entertainment Tonight she’s “happy” that the pair are “back on the same page.” They shared:

“All [Olivia’s] ever wanted is for them to have a united front. They are and always will be a family.”

The co-parents are still keeping their kids as their top priority, the source said, adding:

“She is proud of Jason and super supportive of him.”

Well, we’re just glad to see things have calmed down and become amicable again. Hopefully Jason and Olivia are done with the drama and their relationship will be smooth sailing from now on.

