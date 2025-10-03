Hayley Williams REALLY Hates 'Racist' Morgan Wallen!

Hayley Williams hates Morgan Wallen — and she’s not afraid to say it!

The Paramore frontwoman got real about her solo song Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party while on the New York Times’ Popcast earlier this week. The host asked her about some of the lyrics that tore through her fandom with theories, which go:

“I’m the biggest star at this racist country singer’s bar”

There have been so many questions as to who this lyric is about, but Hayley set the record straight without even stuttering. She confirmed on the podcast Tuesday:

“It could be a couple [different singers], but I’m always talking about Morgan Wallen.”

Damn!!

She even doubled down, telling the camera she’s not afraid of anything Morgan would potentially do in retaliation to her statement:

“I don’t give a s**t. Find me at Whole Foods, bitch. I don’t care.”

LOLz! Sounds like the Last Night singer really is the problem in Hayley’s world, as his last album I’m The Problem would suggest. Listen for yourself around the 48:43 timestamp (below):

Of course, this isn’t surprising. Morgan has had his fair share of scandals over the course of his career. He’s a super controversial figure that leaves a bad taste in lots of people’s mouths… Hayley has never been afraid to call these types of guys out, either! We love that.

