CEO Caught Kissing His HR Chief At Coldplay Concert In New Video! WATCH!

It turns out a lot more went down at that Coldplay concert this week between the tech CEO and his employee than what was captured in the viral video seen around the world!

During a show at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Wednesday night, cameras caught a couple all loved-up. They held onto each other tightly until they realized their intimate moment was on the jumbotron, so they panicked and broke apart to hide from the camera. The guy appeared to say, “F**king hell, it’s me,” before he dropped down to the ground. And watching all this, Chris Martin could not help but joke that the two were having an affair. He turned out to be right! The man is Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, who is married, and the woman is his HR Chief Kristin Cabot, who is NOT his wife. Yikes…

Although the pair did not lock lips in the viral video, they were apparently all over each other earlier in the night! In a new clip obtained by TMZ on Friday, Andy and Kristin were seen with their arms around each other, swaying as Chris belted out the track Yellow. However, they did more than just embrace! He also kissed her! Take a look at the video (below):



Again, Kristin is not his wife! He is actually married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, with whom he shares two kids! It is unknown if they are heading for divorce now, but Megan made a bold statement, dropping her last name on Facebook before deleting her whole page. This tells us all we need to know! She’s done! And we bet if she sees this new video of Andy and Kristin, that’ll be the final nail in the coffin of their marriage! And possibly the co-workers’ jobs, too!

