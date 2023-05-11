'Queen Of Mommy Bloggers' Heather Armstrong, AKA 'Dooce', Dead By Suicide

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Heather Armstrong, known to her dedicated fans as Dooce, has been found dead at just 47 years old.

On Tuesday night, the “queen of mommy bloggers” was found dead by apparent suicide in her Utah home, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. No other details were given at the time, but a post soon after followed.

On Heather’s popular Instagram, her boyfriend Pete Ashdown posted one more photo of her smiling, writing in the caption:

“Heather Brooke Hamilton aka Heather B. Armstrong aka dooce aka love of my life. July 19, 1975 – May 9, 2023. “It takes an ocean not to break.” Hold your loved ones close and love everyone else.”

So, so sad. See the post (below):

Pete also told the Associated Press she’d been sober for 18 months but recently had a relapse and was struggling lately.

Heather was a pioneer in the mommy blogging community, with her website dooce.com making waves in the early 2000s. She started writing about her life as a mother of two when she was married to her first husband, Jon, and the blogs quickly picked up traction online. She was soon invited to do a TV interview with Oprah Winfrey — and even had the honor to be on Forbes‘ list of most influential women in media.

Back in 2019, the blogger went on The Today Show to open up about her struggles with depression. There she revealed she was trying a new treatment for her mental health. The experimental trial, which she was only the third person to go under, involved “flat-lining” her brain in medically induced comas for fifteen minute intervals to try and recreate the effects of electroshock therapy. During the interview at the time, she said these experimental methods were kind of a last ditch effort to try and help her depression, adding on it was all for the sake of her beloved children:

“I stayed alive for my kids. And I was willing to risk all of this so that I could give them back their mother. It was worth jumping off that cliff.”

It’s so sad to hear she lost her battle in the end…

You can watch the emotional clip (below):

As noted, Heather leaves behind 2 children whom she shares with her ex-husband, 19-year-old Leta Elise and Marlo Iris, who is about 14 now.

Such a heartbreaking story to hear. We’re sending love and light to her family and loved ones. May she rest in peace.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via Heather B. Armstrong/Instagram]