Quote Of The Day!

“I’ve been thinking about all my Melrose memories, and so many things have been coming to mind. This came to me today, and made me laugh out loud. Do you remember how Jack Wagner — now, remember, Heather Locklear was the biggest star in the world at that time — how Jack Wagner always… pretended he couldn’t remember Heather’s name. ‘Where’s Helen? Is Helen here?'” – Courtney Thorne-Smith recalling Jack’s teasing of future-fiancée Heather on the new Melrose Place rewatch podcast, Still the Place

