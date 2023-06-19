Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Admits She ISN'T 'The Love Of His Life' -- But It's Not Pam Anderson Either!

Tommy Lee’s wife isn’t “the love of his life” — and she knows it!

The Mötley Crüe drummer has undoubtedly had the pleasure of being with some beautiful women… From marrying Pamela Anderson and welcoming two boys together, to remarrying with Vine star Brittany Furlan, who’s over 20 years younger than him — he’s been a lucky guy! However, there apparently is “one that got away,” and Brittany is spilling all the details.

In a Sunday interview with People, the 36-year-old shared that when it comes to who holds the title of “the love of his life,” it’s not herself, or Pammy, but actually Heather Locklear!

Brittany explained:

“She was the love of his life. I see it, because she’s just a fun, sweet, caring, awesome person. Tommy even says he messed up in that relationship. He cheated on her. To this day, that’s why they’re still really good friends.”

Wow! Brittany is very clearly extremely secure to seemingly be so okay with this truth. And to be talking up Heather so positively? That’s on maturity!

She even shared that she’s reprimanded the 60-year-old drummer for messing things up so bad back in the day, explaining:

“I yell at my husband, I’m like, ‘I can’t believe you cheated on her. She’s so cool.’”

At the end of the day, though, she gets that everyone does stupid stuff when they’re young:

“That was a different time. He was 25 years old, 26 years old. Not to make excuses, but he’s a very different man now from all those years ago. You live and you learn.”

As for her own relationship with the Firestarter actress, Brittany revealed the two are actually “very close.” The comedian shared:

“Heather and I are very close. She’s awesome, I love her. I think she’s the most kind, down-to-earth person. We met through Tommy, obviously, and became close. She’s just very cool, very nice, just supportive and just a cool chick all around.”

She added that she’s “definitely tried” to forge good relationships with all of Tommy’s ex’s, but that she’s exceptionally “grateful” for her dynamic with Heather:

“There’s a lot that goes on that I don’t share publicly that kept that from happening, [but] she’s very, very nice, so I’ve managed to have a relationship with her and I am so grateful for that. She tells me funny stories. Everyone glorifies his relationship with Pam, but he was married to Heather for [nearly] eight years!”

Tommy was married to Heather from 1983 to 1993, and in Brittany’s words, she’s “the one that got away.”

Kind of sad! We hope Tommy gives Brit lots of love and reminds her just how special she is to him! The two married in 2019 after dating for two years. As for Heather, she remarried with former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora in 1994, but the pair later split in 2007. They share 25-year-old daughter Ava.

What do YOU think of Tommy’s revelation, Perezcious readers? Do you think it’s unfair to Brittany? Let us know in the comments down below!

