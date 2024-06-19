Heather Rae El Moussa Posts Twerking Video & Gets DESTROYED By Her Followers! Is It Really THAT Bad?!

Heather Rae El Moussa is teaching herself how to twerk, but according to her followers, it is NOT going well!

On Monday, the real estate mogul took to Instagram to share a funny video of herself and fellow flipper hubby Tarek El Moussa. In the clip, Tarek stands quietly with his arms crossed while Heather dances her booty off. The 36-year-old momma bounces, rocks, weaves, and gets SUPER low! Yes, she twerked!

In a message shared on the video itself, the Selling Sunset alum wrote:

“Day 1 learning how to twerk”

Then, in the caption of the post, she begged followers to be gentle with their reviews of her early twerking adventures:

“How’d I do? Be nice guys”

But people were NOT nice! They were downright mean, actually! First, ch-ch-check out the video for yourself (below):

It’s… uh… well… it’s not so bad. Ya know? For her first day? We’re sure there are FAR worse twerking videos out there! Right? …We hope? LOLz!

Let’s give some credit to Tarek, at least. The Flip Or Flop alum popped up in the comments with fire emojis and this two-word compliment:

“looking fiiine!”

But the rest of the reality TV star’s followers were not so generous! Look at all these rough reactions (below):

“Think I need to unfollow… sorry” “Girl, if you sold houses the same way you twerk you’d be broke” “Ohhhh this is what they mean by white girl dancing” “lol you tried and that’s all that matters” “Stiff as a board” “Don’t do that ever again…” “Twerking requires having some meat on those bones. But A for Attitude” “Love you heather and sending thoughts and prayers during this time” “they should stick to things they do best. It is not comedy.” “Yeah this probably could’ve stayed in the drafts” “Hahaha don’t give up your day job”

OUCH!!!

But she did have her defenders! One commenter wrote:

“Y’all some haters. You can come to the cookout heather girl”

Ha! We co-sign that energy! The world needs more positive reactions to funny vids like this! What do U make of Heather’s twerking, Perezcious readers?! One thing is for certain: the Flipping El Moussas stars aren’t averse to making and posting eye-catching videos for social media! In fact, they’re probably laughing along with some of the (nicer) comments right now! How about you?!

