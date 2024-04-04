Heather Rae El Moussa Says Getting Fired From 'Toxic' Selling Sunset Was A 'Blessing'!

Heather Rae El Moussa isn’t mad she got fired from Selling Sunset at all! Uh… REALLY??

The OG cast member vanished from the show after the first episode of season 7 in November 2023 when she went on maternity leave before welcoming her first child with her husband Tarek El Moussa. She later revealed on Instagram that she wasn’t asked back, and she definitely seemed a little salty at the time. Who wouldn’t be, you know? It’s a super popular show!!

But now, after more time and space away from the Netflix reality show, the real estate agent is opening up about the departure. And she claims that she’s ultimately so happy to be done with the “toxic” series!

In Tuesday’s episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, Heather called it a “blessing” to be axed. That’s because it allowed her to focus on her new and more stable HGTV series The Flipping El Moussas with her partner. It first premiered a few months before Selling Sunset season 7, FYI! She explained:

“It was a blessing that I wasn’t asked to come back because I’m so much happier filming my show with Tarek. We’re co-producers on our show so we pick the hours.”

We bet Netflix didn’t love that she was on another network, either! But without mentioning any conflict of interest, she continued:

“With Selling Sunset, I never knew when I was going to be filming. It was last minute, and it took over my life. It was hard to do my real job — real estate. It was hard to do anything else.”

Interesting…

While working with The Oppenheim Group on the show, she’d often have to film for 12 to 14 hours a day — which got exhausting fast, especially as the other women started butting heads constantly! She dished:

“They just want more and more and more and you saw me on the show. I pretty much was level-headed almost the whole time. I was kind of friends with everyone, and I kept things pretty chill in my life.”

Also why she probably wasn’t asked back! You can’t be boring on reality TV, girl! But to her, the drama just wasn’t worth it. She complained:

“Yeah, it’s very toxic. You’re around a bunch of women that everyone wants to be stars on the show, No. 1. And they’ll kind of do anything.”

It wasn’t like this at the start, either, which is probably why she was so off-put. Heather recalled:

“In the beginning it was just all fun, not crazy drama. We were all friends. Any drama was just simple. Then it just got worse and worse and worse. They started adding in more girls. It just became out of control.”

Over time, she would consistently come home “crying from the stress of filming.” Oof. Nobody wants to be in that kind of work environment. So, we see why the change was a “blessing”! Then, when Heather announced her departure, she made it very clear how sick of the drama she was. She wrote at the time on the ‘gram:

“Everything happens how it’s meant to ….. And we all have a plan. It’s bittersweet to not be a part of SS anymore. But I do know that good or bad I wouldn’t change the experiences I had. Let the drama begin I’ll be no part of it Thank you -> next .”

Seems like maybe she was ready to leave deep down — even if it sucked not being asked back! And especially with how hugely popular the show is! Still, with the number of cast members on the show right now, we bet producers couldn’t afford someone who wasn’t going to lean into the mess!! Hear her full interview (below):

Do y’all think she’s actually as chill about being fired as she’s making it seem?!? Sound OFF (below)!

