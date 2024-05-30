Heather Rae El Moussa BLASTED For Sharing Photo Of 'Whole Family' -- Without Stepdaughter Taylor!

Heather Rae El Moussa is getting called out AGAIN for seemingly snubbing her stepdaughter!

In a new Instagram post on Tuesday, the Selling Sunset alum gushed about spending time with the “whole family” — only her husband Tarek El Moussa‘s eldest child, Taylor, was nowhere to be seen in the pics!

Instead, it was just the husband and wife hanging on the beach with Tarek’s 8-year-old son Brayden and their 15-month-old son Tristan. The boys were all in matching navy polo shirts as they posed for pictures. Brayden and his pops were also seen playing beach volleyball.

In the caption, which was an ad for the clothing company Psycho Bunny, the reality star wrote:

“We are so grateful for you my love, and your endless devotion as a father. You are dedicated, loving and we hope that you know you’re simply the best. We love you beyond words daddy Starting Father’s Day early with the whole family dressed in @psychobunny #bestdaddy”

Fans were instantly put off by the “whole family” comment — which they felt was super shady! They reacted:

“’The whole family’”… where’s Tay?” “Not very nice for you to say ‘the whole family’ when their sister is missing from the pic” “Pretty pic, but who says ‘whole family’ when Taylor is missing? I thought Tay was in high school….. not her step mom?” “well.. not the whole family.. might wanna edit mama” “Cute but without Taylor , it would have been more appropriate to only [say] the boys. Just my opinion”

It doesn’t help that the real estate agent and teenager were previously pitted against each other when the Netflix personality left Tay out of a Valentine’s Day post. She later clarified that it wasn’t meant to be a diss at all. Ppelus, both Heather and Tarek have shared that Taylor is picky about photos of herself these days and doesn’t want to be on social media as much. So, they’re just respecting her privacy!

Thankfully, some of Heather’s supporters totally understood Taylor’s absence! Defending Heather against the backlash, they pointed out:

“Miss seeing Tay but respecting her privacy/wants” “living with a teenager? They don’t like family photos and everything is an argument or a negotiation. Let’s not forget about the constant eye rolling.” “Why are the photo police always demanding to know why everyone they expect to see, are or are not in YOUR photos? How annoying. Sorry @theheatherraeelmoussa that you have to deal with such nonsense. You’re just sharing beautiful life moments. Thank you for sharing.” “People act as if heather and Taylor aren’t super supportive of each other… painting heather as someone who’s pushing out Taylor is just mean, especially to Taylor”

The HGTV star also took to the comments to respond to a comment about his eldest, sharing:

“most times she does not like being in photos. I respect her wishes.”

See?? No problems! Just two parents respecting their child’s wishes — and the whole internet is overreacting for nothing!

Thoughts? Do U think Heather should have chosen her words more carefully? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram]