Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Reunite With Christina Hall For Hilarious Video After Feud!

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa just proved there’s no more bad blood with Christina Hall!

The 42-year-old real estate investor posted a hilarious video on his Instagram account on Tuesday with the two women poking fun at the fact that he clearly has a type — blondes! In the post, Christina and Heather introduced themselves using each other’s names while matching perfectly in black form-fitting tops, ripped jeans, and black heels. Even their hair matched as they sported blonde curly tresses with a braid on the left side! After a second, Heather realizes:

“Wait, no. That’s not right.”

As the pair start twirling their hair around their fingers, Christina jokes:

“Must be all that bleach.”

LOLz! The video then cuts to Tarek who says:

“Well, I guess it is confusing.”

Watch the clip (below):

Wow! We definitely didn’t have the three of them appearing in a video together on our Bingo card for 2024! What about you guys??

Since their divorce, Tarek and Christina have hit a few rough patches in their co-parenting relationship. In 2022, Christina and Heather were caught arguing on the sidelines of a soccer field. Things got so heated that Tarek had to step in to pull his wife away from the situation. He then got into an intense conversation with Christina’s husband, Joshua Hall, that required a coach to intervene.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that was the latest chapter in the “tension” between both couples and that their feud had been going on for “quite some time.” The insider noted at the time that they “don’t get along,” and added:

“Quite frankly, they can’t stand each other.”

The trio eventually ended their drama in order to co-parent “peacefully.” And they still seem to be one big happy family now, so whatever quashed the beef appears to have worked! Reactions to the video, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

