Tarek El Moussa Responds After Fans Call His Latest Social Media Skit ‘Violent’! Do YOU Agree With Them??

Fans are NOT impressed with Tarek El Moussa’s latest social media skit.

On Tuesday, the Flip or Flop star took to Instagram to share yet another skit, but this one has followers divided… If you haven’t heard, Tarek and his wife Heather Rae have a new reality real estate show called The Flip Off coming out next year — where they compete against his ex-wife Christina Hall and her husband Josh!

It was a wild idea considering all the history of beef between both Heather and Christina and Tarek and Josh. Just messy stuff! But the ladies seemed like they put their feud behind them when they joked about both being Tarek’s type in a hilarious IG video last month. But are things actually NOT so cool?

In the latest skit, Heather is seen throwing a garbage bag over Tarek’s head as quick editing makes it look like she then picks him up and lugs him over her shoulder. She walks the bag out to the trash and swiftly throws it (meaning him) away — all while JoJo’s 2004 hit Leave (Get Out) plays… Oh, and over the footage, a text box says:

“when your husband tells you we’re filming a show with his ex wife”

Oof!

The caption adds:

“Stepping into drama, while taking out the trash.”

See (below):

Ha! Sounds like they’ll be playing up the drama in the show! But all in good fun, right? Well… In the comments, fans couldn’t get past the “violent” nature of the video. One in particular wrote:

“Noooooo. This isn’t funny. This is very violent and there have been too many REAL LIFE murders like this. Don’t want to rain on your parade but change the optics.”

We mean, sure, a lot of murder coverups have involved disposing of bodies in the trash. But that’s not what was even being joked about here, right? Tarek certainly disagrees with the offended commenter! He actually replied, writing:

“in this case it’s a husband and a wife playing”

There were plenty of other fans who defended the video. Heck, one pointed out how they were “loving the light hearted humor”! Very different take — and kind of makes one wonder if that individual commenter might be ingesting a little too much true crime programming? But what do YOU think? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Netflix & MEGA/WENN]