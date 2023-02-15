Heather Rae Young Introduces Baby Boy After Scary Birth -- And Tarek El Moussa Reveals How Ex Christina Hall Responded!

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are introducing their baby boy to the world!

Heather, 35, revealed to Us Weekly on Wednesday that she gave birth on January 31 — and even revealed the baby boy’s name, and the significance behind it:

“Tristan Jay El Moussa. Tarek was supposed to be named Tristan, and his parents ended up naming him Tarek. And then my dad’s middle name is Jay. So it’s four generations of the middle name Jay.”

So sweet! We love a name with some family history!

Heather went on to explain that during a “final doctor appointment” before giving birth, an abnormality raised concern:

“He was supposed to be born on the 27th of January, and he was born on the 31st of January. And so Tarek and I went in for kind of, like, my final doctor appointment [on the 30th]. That was just an appointment. And we did a stress test. I’m 35 years old, so we had done a stress test on him almost every time I went for the last few weeks. And at that point, he wasn’t moving as much as he usually did.”

Following that concerning revelation, the reality star was rushed to the hospital. She recalled:

“Tarek and I were like, ‘Wait, what do you mean right now?’ And I said, ‘Can I go home and grab my hospital bag that I’ve been prepping for months now and can I go home and wash my hair?’ Like, I hadn’t washed my hair in four days ’cause I didn’t think I was gonna be going to the hospital after this appointment. And she said, ‘No, you can’t. You need to get monitored.’”

She apparently “had scar tissue built up” from a prior biopsy, which made it challenging for her water to break. Heather explained:

“There was no way it was going to happen on its own. They gave me half a pill called Cytotec … that just helped soften [my cervix] to get the process started.”

She was then told to expect “about two to three hours of pushing,” but actually ended up meeting their newborn much sooner. Tarek told the outlet:

“[She] started pushing with a nurse before the doctor was there, you know, thinking it was gonna take a long time. And then the nurse is like, ‘OK, stop pushing. I thought we were gonna end up going [an] emergency C-section because his heart rate was dropping. And … the doctor told Heather, ‘Give one last big push, give everything you have, let’s see if we can make it happen.’ And she did.”

He continued:

“All the blood vessels in her face broke and her chest broke. And our son came out.”

Wow, quite the series of events!! We’re so glad everyone is happy and healthy after that brief scare!

While this marks the Selling Sunset star’s first time diving into mommy mode, her husband shares 12-year-old daughter Taylor, and 7-year-old son Brayden with ex-wife Christina Hall. As for her take on the milestone, the 41-year-old explained his ex-wife was actually overjoyed! He told the outlet:

“Christina congratulated us, of course, and she’s very happy for us.”

We love when blended families can make it all work!

What are YOUR thoughts on Heather’s birth story, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

