Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa Welcome Their First Child Together -- See The Pic!

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s son is finally here!

On Thursday, the couple announced in a joint post on Instagram that they welcomed their baby boy on January 31. Alongside a picture of them holding their newborn while he’s wrapped in a baby blanket, they wrote in the caption:

“Our baby boy is here 1.31.23 Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy”

As for the little guy’s name? Tarek and Heather have not revealed his moniker yet. Hopefully, they do not keep us waiting for a long time like Kylie Jenner or Khloé Kardashian! LOLz! Ch-ch-check out the sweet announcement (below):

While this is Heather’s first child, Tarek also shares 12-year-old Taylor and 7-year-old Brayden with his ex-wife Christina Hall. Speaking with Us Weekly shortly after the birth announcement, the Flip or Flop alum could not help but gush about how this “was truly a special moment” for him and the Selling Sunset star, expressing:

“Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time. Our baby boy is doing amazing and Heather was a rockstar during labor. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother.”

He continued:

“We are on cloud 9 and soaking in all of the snuggles and bonding with our little guy as an official family of 5. My heart has grown even bigger and I’m feeling like the luckiest guy on the planet.”

Awww!!! Congratulations to the happy parents!

