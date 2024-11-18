Heidi Klum Shares SUPER Rare Look At 19-Year-Old Son Henry During College Visit!

Heidi Klum is sharing a rare glimpse of her son!

The German-American model enjoyed some quality “family time” over the weekend visiting her son Henry Samuel, whom she shares with British singer-songwriter Seal.

In an Instagram carousel, the 51-year-old shared pics and vids from her trip to the 19-year-old’s college. That’s right — little Henry is in college!!! But he’s still Heidi’s baby! In the most adorable video, Henry gives her smooches on the cheeks before smiling at the camera. See (below):

Awww!

She also shared other moments from the trip, including grabbing dinner and dessert, playing chess, helping Henry set up Christmas decor in his dorm, and cuddling up with her man Tom Kaulitz. She captioned the post, “Visiting Henry in college. Family time.” See (below):

So cute!

Henry’s siblings Johan, 17, and Lou, 15, also joined Heidi on the fun family outing. We love to see them staying connected into his college days!

[Images via Heidi Klum/Instagram/WENN]