Heidi Montag BLASTS Lauren Conrad, Says Kristin Cavallari Is 'More Successful'

Whoa, Heidi Montag is taking no prisoners in the latest episode of Call Her Daddy.

The reality star stopped by the latest episode of Alex Cooper‘s hit podcast for some day drinking and tea-spilling. And in vino veritas, as they say, because gurl was more candid that most celebs — no matter what kind of storm it stirred up!

In a preview clip released on the Call Her Daddy Instagram page on Tuesday, Alex talks about her respect for Heidi’s The Hills co-star Lauren Conrad — which is pretty obviously a sore subject as the two had a pretty sizable feud. The host says:

“I’m not gonna lie, like, I loved Lauren Conrad. I respect her. She got her fame, and she’s f**king gone. And now everyone else is like, they’re scrambling to stay famous, and Lauren’s like making her bank.”

Oof. Gurl had to know she was shading Heidi, hubby Spencer Pratt, and all the rest of the cast of The Hills: New Beginnings with that remark, right? She was obviously implying Lauren was more successful than the rest of them because she didn’t have to return to reality TV. Right??

We mean, Heidi is a guest on your podcast, and this is a harder hitting question than we’ve seen a presidential candidate get in the last half decade!

It seems to us like Mrs. Speidi took it that way. too. But she didn’t even have to try very hard to throw water on Alex’s image of Lauren. Invoking another OG Laguna Beach star who deigned to return to MTV for the revival, if just temporarily, the one and only Kristin Cavallari, Heidi simply hit back with:

“Kristin, let’s be honest, is the more successful.”

Elaborating on that point, she argued that Lauren wasn’t as successful after the show as people think, saying:

“Lauren didn’t make it like she should have.”

Well, it’s true that Cavallari got her own reality show, Very Cavallari, but LC has actually been pretty darn successful, too! Of course, so has Cavallari company Uncommon James.

Both are certainly worth upwards of $30 million, but we don’t know who we’d give the edge to there, but it’s pretty clear why Heidi’s loyalties lie where they do. Later in the clip, also speaking about her former friend and co-star, she blasts:

“How dare you? I’m not your dog. Yeah, I appreciate you getting me on the show, but that doesn’t mean you own me.”

Damn!

Ooh, are YOU as excited to listen to the whole show as we are?? You can check it out right HERE!

