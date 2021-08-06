Rachel Bilson Says She Was Asked To Join The Hills: New Beginnings BEFORE Mischa Barton! The Shade!

Whoa! Is Rachel Bilson trying to keep the beef with Mischa Barton slow-cooking or what??

The former co-stars have been feuding from a distance ever since Mischa’s shocking interview in which she claimed she’d been bullied on the set of The O.C. and specifically mentioned Rachel having to do with some sort of salary issue. The Hart of Dixie star called out the interview as being full of “misinformation” — but also tried to stay polite and respectful while doing so.

But this time Bilson was the instigator, showing some surprisingly bad Hollywood etiquette that just screams SHADE!

In the latest episode of Welcome to the O.C., Bitches!, Rachel revealed to co-host Melinda Clarke and guest Danny Pellegrino that she was approached to join the cast of The Hills: New Beginnings *BEFORE* her former colleague got the job.

However, the 39-year-old actress declined the offer, saying:

“I was actually asked to be on The Hills, that I graciously passed. And then, who they wound up casting was Mischa.”

Wow. OK, first off, in Hollywood it’s already typically considered bad form to volunteer that you passed on something — and that the person who took the job was the second choice behind YOU.

But add in that these two already have a shaky relationship lately?? Wow, there’s no way she didn’t know that was going to be an insult, right?

Rachel also made clear this wasn’t just because she knew someone involved. When Pellegrino asked whether she knew the team from the spinoff, Rachel said:

“No, I don’t know any of them.”

However, she previously interacted with a certain someone from the original series:

“I’ve met Lauren Conrad before, but she’s not even on that show. I like Lauren a lot… I know her a little, tiny bit, and she’s cool. But I don’t know anyone else from The Hills.”

So they only wanted her because Summer was a bigger draw than Marissa? Hard not to read between THOSE lines!

Anyway, regarding the alternate universe where she did take the job…

Is anyone else having a difficult time picturing Rachel on the MTV show?! Can you even imagine her getting mixed up with the feud drama between Speidi and the cast? Would even her addition on The Hills fix what Spencer Pratt claimed was the “worst cast” ever? Maybe if they simultaneously cast her ex Adam Brody…

Still, we totally get what the producers were trying to achieve with this casting decision. As fans may remember, The Hills originally premiered in 2006 as a spinoff of the popular reality series Laguna Beach — which itself had been inspired by the massive popularity of The O.C. So we’re guessing they were looking to attract fans of both franchises. And they thought of Rachel first? Wow…

Apparently this whole notion of reality TV trying to capture that prime time magic wasn’t just MTV!

Elsewhere on the podcast, Clarke also revealed that she almost hopped on Bravo‘s The Real Housewives of Orange County at one point, recalling:

“A few years back, probably three or four years ago, I don’t know, I got a call from my agent saying that they’re interested. I don’t know if it was a straight-up offer. … First of all, I don’t live in Orange County. Second of all, I don’t have the armor to put myself out there and do what’s required.”

Ha! More like The Fictional Housewives!

Inneresting choice, Andy Cohen! Ch-ch-check out the full episode (below):

Reactions to Bilson almost joining The Hills: New Beginnings? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

