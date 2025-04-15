High School Track Stabbing: Teen Suspect Released After Judge Significantly Reduces Bail

Karmelo Anthony is out of jail.

As we’ve been following, the 17-year-old is accused of fatally stabbing fellow 17-year-old Austin Metcalf in the heart during a high school track meet in Texas earlier this month. According to a police affidavit, the stabbing occurred after Anthony entered the tent reserved for the opposing school — the one Metcalf attended. The victim tried to get Anthony to leave, and the dispute escalated into violence.

When apprehended by police, Anthony claimed the stabbing was in self-defense. He was then booked into the Frisco Jail as a judge set his bail at a whopping $1 million. His family launched a GiveSendGo fundraiser to help raise money for his legal fees while claiming the “narrative being spread” is all wrong, calling it “unjust and harmful.” Legal expert Deric Walpole pleaded with a judge to reduce the boy’s steep bail… and that’s exactly what happened.

On Monday, a Colin County judge reduced Anthony’s bail by $750,000 — taking it from $1 million down to $250,000. Big drop! Fox 4 News reported the teen entered the courtroom in handcuffs, chains, and a yellow prison jumpsuit as his parents testified on his behalf.

WFAA reported they gushed about how involved their son is at school playing multiple sports, and pointed out that he has no criminal history… And that proved to be the key to reducing his bail. The teen’s attorney Mike Howard told Fox 4 News:

“Given that Karmelo has no prior criminal history and given that this young man has not been in any sort of trouble before, $1 million is not necessary.”

And so, with all the money raised in his GiveSendGo, the Anthony family was able to bail him out! That’s huge news for the family. Instead, Karmelo will be on house arrest — the judge ordered him to wear an ankle monitor until trial. The Dallas Morning News reported the judge stipulated the young man can only leave his home — with permission — to go to his lawyer’s office and to court.

Outside of the courthouse, Howard spoke about the win for his client:

“Every Texan deserves the right to defend themselves when they reasonably fear for their life. There are two sides to every story. Karmelo is a 17-year-old kid and an excellent student. He is the captain of his track team and the captain of his football team. This is a tragedy all the way around for both families.”

The defense attorney was asked why Anthony was carrying a knife in the first place, and he responded:

“That’s an understandable question but it’s not something that we are prepared to go into.”

