Hilaria Baldwin Mocked For Fake Spanish Accent AGAIN After DWTS Interview!

Hilaria Baldwin is at it again…

For years, the 41-year-old yoga instructor made it seem as though she came from Spain, donning an accent and forgetting certain words on television. However, she was exposed in 2020 for faking it all! Hilaria was actually born Hillary Hayward-Thomas in Boston! She was raised in the Massachusetts city all her life and only traveled to Spain occasionally as a child to visit family. So, she came from an American background. Hilaria later said she changed her name because she identifies more with “Hilaria because that’s what my family calls me.” As for the accent, she blamed it on “ADHD and dyslexia” in her book, Manual Not Included. Hmm.

Despite facing a lot of backlash over the matter, Hilaria hasn’t stopped! It appears she slipped right back into the fake accent during an interview with Good Morning America this week! After Tuesday night’s episode of Dancing With The Stars, Alec Baldwin‘s wife spoke with the outlet about how her children are handling the move to Los Angeles for the show:

“This was just an insane thing that I did. I’ve had so many times — less and less now because my kids are so happy. But at the beginning, I was like, ‘Am I crazy? I signed the paperwork between landing and getting my bags – like that’s how fast this whole thing was. It was interesting because fans started to write in to the show, saying ‘You should be on Dancing With The Stars,’ and I was kind of like ‘Really?'”

The author said she and DWTS quickly connected, and it has been a “very interesting” and “very organic” experience for her. Whether you believe it happened organically and she didn’t campaign for a spot is up to you! LOLz! However, she noted that she wouldn’t have taken the gig if she couldn’t take her children with her to El Lay:

“They were set to go to school, we had all their backpacks, we had all their extracurricular activities, and then we just transferred them here. And they’re so happy. Because it’s an adventure and I was worried it was gonna be not fair to them. But actually, it’s been one of the best things that’s ever happened to them.”

That is great… But Instagram users didn’t care too much about what she had to say here! No, it was how she said it! They noticed she had a slight Spanish accent throughout the interview! Watch (below):

Yikes, Hillary!!

Naturally, people called Hilaria out on it in the comments section of the video! See the reactions (below):

“Why the accent is my only question.” “The accent. Please stop. She is from Massachusetts.” “Still trying to sound hispanic! Stop it already.” “That fake accent is like nails in a chalkboard.” “Why does she have an accent? What a joke” “​​Ugh. She grew up in the town next to me. In Massachusetts.” “What’s with the Spanish accent?” “The accent is back!” “Why the accent is my only question.” “Gotta love that fake Spanish accent” “And the fake accent is back!”

Old habits die hard, apparently. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via Good Morning America/Instagram]