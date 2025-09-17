Hilaria Baldwin CLAPS BACK At Julianne Hough's Claims She Campaigned To Be On DWTS -- & Is Immediately Caught Lying!

Dancing with the Stars is off to a rocky start, and Hilaria Baldwin is right in the middle of the drama!

Insiders close to the dancing competition have been calling the new season, which premiered on Tuesday night, a “s**t show.” There’s apparently a ton of behind-the-scenes politics at play — feelings are hurt, casting decisions are lackluster with stars reportedly uninterested in putting in the work, and the vibes are just off!

Related: Colin Farrell Unleashes Accidental F-Bomb On Live TV!

Hilaria, for example, apparently “went ballistic” when paired with pro Gleb Savchenko (’cause she wanted newcomer Jan Ravnik, Taylor Swift‘s dancer). She sees this as her opportunity to step out from her husband Alec‘s shadow — but so far, she’s only stirring up more controversy for herself!

You see, before this week’s premiere, co-host Julianne Hough got super candid about the new cast — and called out the fake Spaniard for campaigning to get on the show! In a chat with Chicks in the Office earlier this month, the hosts, Francesca Mariano and Maria Ciuffo, mentioned the TLC personality has been “posting all these videos of her dancing” with her hubby on TikTok — clearly trying to catch the attention of DWTS fans and producers. Look!

There are a TON more, too! Julianne knew exactly what the podcasters were talking about, saying:

“I’m not kidding, like, that was a campaign and she won. She was campaigning and she got on!”

She manifested that! Or did she?

Hilaria is now vehemently denying the suggestion that she plotted for this coveted gig — at least in this interview! While catching up with Page Six during the premiere, the yoga instructor — who actually competed in ballroom competitions 16 years ago before breaking her hip — insisted she just got lucky. Clapping back at the entertainer’s claims, she said:

“That’s actually not true. I did not campaign. It was, like, not on my radar.”

Really? Not on her radar?? Sorry, but we find that hard to believe. She and her husband are clearly trying — and struggling — to chart a new path for themselves after his Rust shooting. They’ve already tried their hand at reality TV. Why wouldn’t she — as a former ballroom dancer — want to be on DWTS? Seems like a no-brainer.

But according to Hilaria, she had no intentions of being on the show — until she got a last-minute call:

“A few days before [the announcement], they called me and were like, ‘Do you wanna do this?’ And I just made a spur-of-the-moment decision. I had to move my whole family out here [to Los Angeles] last minute. So, you heard it here first. That is the true story.”

Hmm. Well, if that’s true, we bet her dancing videos did help, whether she intended them to or not… BUTTTTT when speaking to People, she then claimed that Alec has wanted her to be on the show forever:

“He’s been wanting me to do this show for a very long time, and he has been very supportive and he’s very happy for this.”

GET YOUR STORY STRAIGHT, MOMMA!

So, this is a big comeback for her. But does her past give her an “unfair advantage”? Totally dodging the question, Hilaria told Page Six:

“I think it’s important to focus on how special everyone is this season.”

Deflect, deflect, deflect! She added:

“I mean, there’s really high [talent], and they have things that I don’t have.”

What? Like a massive fanbase? As mentioned, sources said she was pissed to be paired with Gleb and wanted Jan instead because she feels like he’s a shoo-in to win. Sounds like she’s still salty about it!

Trying to prove there’s no drama, though, she concluded:

“But the most beautiful thing is, it’s not a competitive environment. It’s the most warm and loving environment, and I feel so lucky to be a part of it.”

See her first performance of the season (below), which earned her a score of 14/20.

Think she has what it takes to go far in the competition? Did she campaign for this?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via ABC/Disney+/YouTube & Hilaria Baldwin/TikTok]