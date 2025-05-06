Hilaria Baldwin Claims ADHD & Dyslexia Are What Makes Her Fake Spanish! 

Oh, boy. Hilaria Baldwin has a whole new excuse for her fake Spanish accent — and yet it proves nothing…

In Hilaria’s new book, Manual Not Included, which hit shelves on Tuesday, she claims the only reason she switches between an American and Spanish accident is because of her brain being wired “differently” — something she hasn’t discussed until now. There’s a pretty major flaw to her claim, but we’ll get to that in a sec.

Revealing she’s neurodivergent, Alec Baldwin‘s wife shared that she has “ADHD and dyslexia,” noting:

“And these [diagnoses] greatly impact my speech, my reading, my listening, my focus, my memory and my self-confidence.”

That can all be very true for those diagnoses, and we’d imagine this would make languages harder for someone genuinely living in a multicultural home. We’d believe it for Hilaria… if she was trying to make the claim that these learning differences make it harder for her to speak Spanish. Instead, she’s trying to say the opposite — that it justifies her forgetting basic English words. And yet many alleged high school classmates didn’t notice her struggle with any of this as a teen. Make it make sense girl!

Remember, the yoga instructor was getting by making it seem as though she came from Spain — such as forgetting words on TV — until she was exposed in late 2020 for having been born and raised in Boston, MA. She’d only ever been to the country occasionally as a child to visit family. Otherwise, she came from a very American background. Her parents didn’t even move to Spain until she was a fully grown adult — when she started to change her accent, according to those who reportedly knew her.

Not to mention, one of the most notable red flags when it comes to this new theory, is the fact it doesn’t explain her name change. She was born Hillary Hayward-Thomas! But ADHD and dyslexia don’t account for her needing to switch that up! Just saying. (She previously said she changed her name because she identifies more with “Hilaria because that’s what my family calls me,” btw.)

Despite the obvious flaw in her reasoning, Hilaria doubled down in her book, writing:

“I have a brain that is one part English, one part Spanish, seven dollops of mom brain, a heavy pour of distraction when I get stuck or go off on tangents and forget what I am saying while I am saying it.”

The mother of seven noted she’s never discussed “any of this publicly,” detailing:

“I just existed in a land where sometimes I spoke one language and sometimes I spoke another, sometimes I mixed them and got mixed up, and I never talked about my processing differences.”

But as the truth about her accent emerged, she recalled it devastating her:

“I started to really unravel. I was confused. I felt lost. I missed my family. I couldn’t eat. I got very thin. I started to question my sanity. I started to question if I was a good person.”

It had a massive and scary impact on her mental health, she candidly acknowledged:

“I returned to what I used to do as a child, and started to call myself stupid. When I woke up, I wanted to be dead. And I got worse and worse and worse.”

Oof. We’re sorry to hear things got that dark. She praised her husband, who’s been through his own tough times in the media, for helping her get through this:

“Alec was so good to me throughout this time. He had experienced similar situations: people saying awful things about him, trying to destroy him, making others think he was a bad person. He could reach out from a place of real empathy and personal experience.”

She concluded this portion of the book by saying she’s accepted that her “brain just works differently.” Not letting it stop her from living her best life, she expressed:

“I can really succeed in the right environments and tasks.”

All true! So many people with ADHD and dyslexia find what works for them and rise above any challenges. But does this really explain why a Bostonian grew up and suddenly forgot English? We’re not so sure…

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via TLC/YouTube]